Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists develop stamp-sized wearable device to monitor COVID-19 patients

Researchers have developed a stamp-sized device, comprising a suite of sensors, including ones that record body temperature and blood oxygen levels, an advance that can be used to catch early signs and symptoms of COVID-19, and help monitor patients as the illness progresses.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 15:52 IST
Scientists develop stamp-sized wearable device to monitor COVID-19 patients

Researchers have developed a stamp-sized device, comprising a suite of sensors, including ones that record body temperature and blood oxygen levels, an advance that can be used to catch early signs and symptoms of COVID-19, and help monitor patients as the illness progresses. The scientists, including John A. Rogers from Northwestern University in the US, said they have tested the novel device on more than 50 physicians, rehabilitation specialists, and patients at the country's Shirley Ryan AbilityLab and at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

According to an editorial, published in the journal Science Advances, the sticker-like medical device, which is of the size of a postage stamp, is soft, flexible, and sits just below the suprasternal notch -- the visible dip at the base of the throat. The scientists said this part of the throat is an ideal location for monitoring respiratory health using the device which is wireless and streams symptom data to physicians.

"The device measures very tiny vibrations on the skin and has an embedded temperature sensor for fever," Rogers said. "As you cough and breathe, it counts coughs, monitors the intensity of cough and senses laboured breathing. The location on the throat also is close enough to the carotid artery that it can measure mechanical signatures of blood flow, monitoring heart rate," he added. Shuai Xu, a dermatologist at the Northwestern University, who is part of the research team, said the sensor system targets key symptoms for COVID-19, with the goal to identify the infection earlier in patients. "It's a suite of clinical-grade sensors wrapped into one small device. And once it's placed on the throat, people don't even realize that it's there," Xu said.

From tests conducted so far, the researchers said they have collected 3,000 hours of data, which they said will continue to strengthen the device's algorithms. Eventually, they believe the self-learning algorithms will become smart enough to distinguish between a COVID-like cough and more benign coughs from allergies, colds or dryness. The researchers noted in a statement that they expect to test 500 subjects by the end of the year.

"We are already seeing clear vital sign differences collected by the sensor between patients with COVID-19 and healthy-matched controls," said Arun Jayaraman from Northwestern University, who leads the algorithm development. "We're working together to develop predictive algorithms for detecting the disease earlier," Jayaraman said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Six hurt in scuffles with security forces at Ethiopian singer's funeral

Six people were injured on Thursday in scuffles between Ethiopian security forces and mourners trying to attend the funeral of singer Haacaaluu Hundeessaa, whose killing earlier this week sparked protests that killed more than 80 people, a ...

Rare Javan Rhino captured on hidden camera in gleeful mudbath

A rare Javan rhinoceros has been captured on camera gleefully rolling around in the khaki, tropical waters of a national park, on the westernmost tip of Indonesias Java island.The video of the critically endangered Javan rhino, one of only ...

Babri demolition trial: Uma Bharti appears before special court, accuses BJP of framing her

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Thursday appeared in person before a special court here conducting trial in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case, accusing the then Congress-led central government of framing her due to political vendetta. ...

NHRC notice to UP govt over reports of child's death at Kannauj hospital after doctors allegedly refused to attend to him.

NHRC notice to UP govt over reports of childs death at Kannauj hospital after doctors allegedly refused to attend to him....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020