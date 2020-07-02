Left Menu
MP: COVID-19 death rate in Indore higher than national average

An analysis of the data showed that the COVID-19 death rate in Indore was around five per cent on Thursday morning, as against the national average of 2.95 per cent. Indore, the state's industrial hub, reported the outbreak of COVID-19 on March 24, when four people tested positive for the deadly viral infection.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 02-07-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:25 IST
The COVID-19 date rate in Indore continues to be higherthan the national average even as official figures show a dip in the virus infection rate in the Madhya Pradesh district. In the last 24 hours, 1,259 samples were sent for testing and reports of 19 of them came out positive, Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia said on Thursday.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district has gone up to 4,753, he said. Besides, four more deaths, including of a 68-year-old woman, were reported from different hospitals here, taking the toll to 236, he said.

An analysis of the data showed that the COVID-19 death rate in Indore was around five per cent on Thursday morning, as against the national average of 2.95 per cent. Most of those who so far died of COVID-19 in Indore were above 60 years of age and suffering from other ailments like diabetes, high blood pressure and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), another health official said.

So far, 3,576 people were discharged after treatment and the recovery rate in the district was around 75 per cent. Indore, the state's industrial hub, reported the outbreak of COVID-19 on March 24, when four people tested positive for the deadly viral infection.

