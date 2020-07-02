Left Menu
Case against Mumbai hospital for `overcharging' COVID patient

Officials of K-West ward filed a first information report against Nanavati hospital in the city on Wednesday following a complaint by the patient, said Assistant BMC Commissioner Vishwas Mote. A case was registered against the trustees and chairman of the hospital under IPC section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) but no arrest has been made, said an official of the Santacruz police station.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:08 IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has registered an FIR against a super- specialty hospital in suburban Santacruz for allegedly over- charging a coronavirus patient. Officials of K-West ward filed a first information report against Nanavati hospital in the city on Wednesday following a complaint by the patient, said Assistant BMC Commissioner Vishwas Mote.

A case was registered against the trustees and chairman of the hospital under IPC section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) but no arrest has been made, said an official of the Santacruz police station. Asked for reaction, the hospital's spokesperson said the hospital has treated over 1,100 COVID-19 patients so far and it learnt from "media reports that FIR has been filed owing to someallegeddiscrepancy ina bill".

"We are awaiting the copy of the complaint to scrutinise the bill and will fully cooperate with the authorities," he added..

