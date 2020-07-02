The U.S. economy created jobs at a record clip in June as more restaurants and bars resumed operations, further evidence that the COVID-19 recession was probably over, though a surge in cases of the coronavirus threatens the fledgling recovery.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE * The British government will effectively ditch its air bridge plans and simply end coronavirus quarantine rules for those arriving from 75 countries so that people can go on holiday, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

* Germany is planning tax cuts totalling 42.5 billion euros over the period to 2024, with 7 billion euros of cuts planned in 2021 alone, Handelsblatt newspaper reported, adding that the cabinet would agree the measures at the end of July. * Spain will approve 50 billion euros ($56 billion) as part of a new set of measures aimed at boosting companies' investment capacity and solvency.

* Russia has extended a moratorium on international flights until Aug. 1, the RBC business daily reported. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Oman's health minister said the sultanate had witnessed a "scary" surge in COVID-19 cases that required boosting hospital capacity, especially intensive care units. * The World Health Organization does not think there are manifold undetected coronavirus infections in Africa with people dying unreported, the regional director of the organisation said.

* As the coronavirus spreads in Democratic Republic of Congo, a popular Congolese poet warns in his new music video that lockdowns are leaving the nation's many poor with no means of sustenance. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Indonesia is working to produce its own COVID-19 vaccine next year, amid growing anxiety that developing countries could have difficulty getting access to a jab, the head of Indonesia’s national COVID-19 research team said. * Tokyo confirmed 107 new coronavirus infections, its highest daily tally in two months, but Japan's chief cabinet secretary said there was no need to reintroduce a state of emergency.

* China's local governments and medical institutes should ramp up and reserve coronavirus testing capacity in preparation for increased demand amid potential outbreaks, national health authorities said. AMERICAS

* The U.S. Treasury said it has agreed on terms for government loans with five U.S. carriers. * The coronavirus delayed the arrival of seasonal immigrants who normally help harvest U.S. wheat, leaving farmers to depend on high school students, school bus drivers, laid-off oilfield workers and others to run machines that bring in the crop.

* World Rally Championship organisers cancelled Argentina's postponed round while announcing the season, halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, would re-start in Estonia in September. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Russia's sovereign wealth fund said it would step up production of the anti-viral drug Avifavir, an anti-influenza medicine which the Russian government has granted preliminary approval for treatment of COVID-19 patients. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* World stocks rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday as encouraging coronavirus vaccine trials kept investors' spirits up ahead of what was expected to be a record rebound in U.S. jobs figures. * The collapse in oil demand from the COVID-19 pandemic is hastening the reckoning for those refiners already struggling as new capacity overtakes demand, posing an existential threat to many, particularly Europe's ageing plants.

* African countries have lost almost $55 billion in travel and tourism revenues in three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the African Union (AU) commissioner for infrastructure and energy said. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini and Anna Rzhevkina; Editing by Giles Elgood)