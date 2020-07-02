Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah emphasises on need to focus on more Covid-19 testing in NCR region

He emphasised on the need to focus on more testing of those suspected of Covid19 so that the infection rate in the NCR region can be reduced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 21:49 IST
Amit Shah emphasises on need to focus on more Covid-19 testing in NCR region
The Union Home Minister added that the AIIMS Delhi Telemedicine consultation model being used in Delhi for COVID patients should be replicated in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana also.  Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBHomeAffairs)

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah held a meeting with Chief Ministers of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for a unified strategy for COVID19 in the National Capital Region(NCR) today.

He emphasised on the need to focus on more testing of those suspected of Covid19 so that the infection rate in the NCR region can be reduced. Shri Amit Shah said that the adoption of more testing via Rapid Antigen Test Kits will help in reducing infection transmission rate below 10 percent as suggested by the World Health Organization. Shri Amit Shah said nearly 90 percent of screening is possible through these kits. These kits can be provided by Government of India to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments in numbers desired by them. The Union Home Minister emphasising on the importance of the humanitarian perspective to save lives of the poor and the needy said the focus should be on early hospitalisation of patients so that the mortality rate can also be reduced. Shri Amit Shah also emphasised on the wide use of Arogya Setu and Itihas Apps to help COVID19 mapping in the NCR.

The Union Home Minister added that the AIIMS Delhi Telemedicine consultation model being used in Delhi for COVID patients should be replicated in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana also. He suggested that UP and Haryana can join AIIMS-Telemedicine COVID consultation through which patients can get advice by expert doctors. The training for doctors in small hospitals in UP and Haryana can be provided by AIIMS with the help of Tele-videography.

Dr V.K Paul, Member NITI Ayog also gave a presentation on the strategy of tackling COVID19 in NCR. He provided details of best practices adopted in Delhi-NCR and the way ahead.

The Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harshvardhan, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Haryana Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, the Chief Minister of Delhi Shri Arvind Kejriwal and senior officials of the Government of India, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi governments were also present at the meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Trump touts 'historic' jobs report as rival Biden accuses him of premature celebration

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday touted a government report showing the country gained a record 4.8 million jobs in June, drawing a blistering response from his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, that he was ignoring a much bleaker reality...

Cafe Rouge owner appoints administrators, cuts 1,909 jobs

Britains Casual Dining Group CDG, the operator of restaurant chains Cafe Rouge, Bella Italia, and Las Iguanas, said on Thursday it had appointed administrators and would permanently close 91 sites immediately with the loss of 1,909 jobs. Th...

Italy respects arbitration tribunal's ruling in marines case with India: foreign minister

Italy on Thursday said it will naturally respect the ruling of an international tribunal dealing with the killing of two Indian fishermen by two Italian marines in 2012, saying Rome is ready to fulfil what the arbitration court has establis...

Motor racing-Trump re-election bid picks up speed with NASCAR sponsorship

United States president Donald Trumps re-election bid will pick up speed this weekend with Trump 2020 the primary sponsor of Corey LaJoies car for NASCARs Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. Go Fas Racing announced on We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020