Left Menu
Development News Edition

With record 681 cases, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally nears 34,000

Gujarat on Thursday recorded its highest one-day increase of 681 coronavirus cases, taking the case count to 33,999, the state health department said. As per the health department, 161 patients recovered in Ahmedabad district alone, followed by 205 in Surat, 103 in Vadodara and 14 in Bharuch. Of the 681 new cases which emerged in the past 24 hours, 211 cases were reported from Ahmedabad district alone, including 202 cases from the city.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-07-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 21:56 IST
With record 681 cases, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally nears 34,000

Gujarat on Thursday recorded its highest one-day increase of 681 coronavirus cases, taking the case count to 33,999, the state health department said. This is the sixth straight day when more than 600 new coronavirus patients have come to light in the state.

Nineteen patients succumbed to the infection since Wednesday evening, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the state to 1,888, the health department said in its statement. 563 COVID-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state, taking the total of recovered patients to 24,601. As per the health department, 161 patients recovered in Ahmedabad district alone, followed by 205 in Surat, 103 in Vadodara and 14 in Bharuch.

Of the 681 new cases which emerged in the past 24 hours, 211 cases were reported from Ahmedabad district alone, including 202 cases from the city. The total case count of Ahmedabad district has now reached 21,339. Other districts where significant number of cases were reported in the last 24 hours are Surat (227), Vadodara (57) and Rajkot (26).

Surat recorded its highest one-day increase, which took the case tally to 5,257, second highest after Ahmedabad. Vadodara is in the third spot with 2,381 cases.

Due to the sudden rise in the cases in Surat, a diamond industry hub, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi has been camping in the city for the last three days to find ways to contain the virus. She announced that a 600-bed COVID-19 hospital will be set up at the Stemcell Institute building.

Of 19 patients who succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, seven died in hospitals in Ahmedabad, four in Surat, two in Vadodara and one each in Junagadh, Mehsana, Patan, Kheda, Valsad and Surendranagar districts. There are 7,510 active cases in Gujarat now, 68 of them on ventilator while rest are stable.

2.48 lakh patients are home quarantined in the state while 3,060 are lodged in quarantine centres. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 33,999, new cases 681, total deaths 1,888, discharged 24,601, active cases 7,510 and people tested so far 3,88,065.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Cubs LHP Quintana has surgery after dishwashing mishap

Left-hander Jose Quintana required surgery to repair a lacerated digital sensory nerve in his left thumb, the Chicago Cubs announced Thursday. He will not throw for at least two weeks, at which time his status and timetable will be updated....

Trump touts 'historic' jobs report as rival Biden accuses him of premature celebration

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday touted a government report showing the country gained a record 4.8 million jobs in June, drawing a blistering response from his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, that he was ignoring a much bleaker reality...

Cafe Rouge owner appoints administrators, cuts 1,909 jobs

Britains Casual Dining Group CDG, the operator of restaurant chains Cafe Rouge, Bella Italia, and Las Iguanas, said on Thursday it had appointed administrators and would permanently close 91 sites immediately with the loss of 1,909 jobs. Th...

Italy respects arbitration tribunal's ruling in marines case with India: foreign minister

Italy on Thursday said it will naturally respect the ruling of an international tribunal dealing with the killing of two Indian fishermen by two Italian marines in 2012, saying Rome is ready to fulfil what the arbitration court has establis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020