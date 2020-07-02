BMC files FIR agaist Nanavati Hospital for overcharging Covid patient

The Brihannmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed an FIR against Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital (NSSH) for allegedly overcharging a Covid-19 patient. After an enquiry, BMC officials allegedly found that the hospital had overcharged the patient, following which the civic body filed a complaint against the hospital under relevant sections of IPC.

Meanwhile, the NSSH, has assured cooperation into the matter. In a statement, the hospital said it had received information about the developments, but is "awaiting the copy of the complaint to scrutinise the bill and will fully cooperate with the authorities concerned to redress the issue."

The hospital also said that it has been at the forefront of the fight against Coronavirus and has treated over 1100 Covid-19 patients so far. (ANI)