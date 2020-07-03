Left Menu
UK to relax England's quarantine rules for summer travellers

Under the existing rules, travellers must self-isolate for 14 days on entering the country, something airlines and the travel industry have said will cost thousands of jobs and inflict further damage on the economy. The government said it expected countries included on the quarantine-free list for England would reciprocate by relaxing their own travel restrictions. The devolved governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have their own powers over public health issues.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 04:30 IST
Britain's government said it will lift its COVID-19 quarantine requirement for people arriving in England from countries including Germany, France, Spain and Italy from July 10.

A full list of countries covered by the relaxation would be announced on Friday, the country’s transport ministry said. Under the existing rules, travellers must self-isolate for 14 days on entering the country, something airlines and the travel industry have said will cost thousands of jobs and inflict further damage on the economy.

The government said it expected countries included on the quarantine-free list for England would reciprocate by relaxing their own travel restrictions. Britain's foreign ministry would set out exemptions from its global advisory against "all but essential" international travel from July 4.

"Today marks the next step in carefully reopening our great nation," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. The devolved governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have their own powers over public health issues.

