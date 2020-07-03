Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 10:50 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United States reported more than 55,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a new daily global record for the coronavirus pandemic, as infections rose in a majority of states.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

AMERICAS

* Mexico posted a record daily tally of infections on Thursday, as 6,741 cases carried the overall figure to 238,511, according to the health ministry.

* Less than 10% of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Brazil were asymptomatic and the majority of those who tested positive for the disease had mild symptoms, a survey of almost 90,000 people from all regions showed.

* The coronavirus delayed the arrival of seasonal immigrants who normally help harvest U.S. wheat, leaving farmers to depend on high school students, laid-off oilfield workers, and others to run machines that bring in the crop.

ASIA-PACIFIC

*Australia reported a drop in new coronavirus cases on Friday, with a surge in the second most populated state Victoria appearing to have eased, although more than 10,000 people have refused to be tested in hotspot suburbs of Melbourne.

* North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told a meeting of the politburo of the ruling Workers Party the country had stopped the novel coronavirus from making inroads in the country, state news agency KCNA said.

* Indonesia is working to produce its own COVID-19 vaccine next year.

* Tokyo confirmed its highest daily tally in two months, but Japan's chief cabinet secretary said there was no need to reintroduce a state of emergency.

EUROPE

* Britain's government said it would lift its COVID-19 quarantine requirement for people arriving in England from countries including Germany, France, Spain, and Italy from July 10.

* Travellers to Switzerland from 29 countries will from July 6 have to register with the authorities and go into self-isolation to prevent a resurgence of infections.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Oman's health minister said the sultanate had witnessed a "scary" surge in cases that required boosting hospital capacity, especially intensive care units.

* South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed parliament of his decision to extend the deployment of 20,000 soldiers, a drop from 76,000, until Sept. 30 to help enforce restrictions as the country reported its biggest single-day jump in cases.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi said their rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara failed to meet the main goals of a U.S. study testing it in the most critically ill COVID-19 patients.

* A 30,000-patient trial of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate, expected to start next week, has been delayed, medical news site STAT reported.

* Zydus has received approval from Indian regulators to begin human studies for its COVID-19 vaccine contender, the drugmaker said.

* COVID-19 vaccine candidates will enter late-stage clinical studies by the end of the month, with others beginning in August, September, and October, the U.S. government's top infectious diseases expert said.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Tentative signs of recovery in Ireland's economy means it is likely to shrink by 9% this year if further stringent measures to contain the coronavirus are avoided but almost 14% if they are reimposed, the country's central bank said on Friday.

* African countries have lost almost $55 billion in travel and tourism revenues in three months, the African Union Commissioner for infrastructure and energy said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tributes to policemen killed in Kanpur encounter

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tributes to the eight policemen who were allegedly killed by criminals during an encounter in Kanpur. Uttar Pradesh will never forget the martyred policemen who had discharged thei...

Canada high court dismisses Indigenous appeal of pipeline

The Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday dismissed an appeal from British Columbia First Nations against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion that would nearly triple the flow of oil from the Alberta oil sands to the Pacific Coast. The cour...

China names new head of national security office in Hong Kong

China has appointed an official who became prominent during a 2011 clampdown on protesters in China as director of its new national security office in Hong Kong, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.Zheng Yanxiong, 57, most re...

Australian Rules-COVID-19 spike chases AFL teams out of Victoria

The outbreak of COVID-19 in Melbourne has forced 10 Australian Football League AFL teams to move out of their home base in southern Victoria state as part of a revised schedule to preserve the integrity of the competition. The teams in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020