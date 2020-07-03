Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beaches beckon as England to end quarantine for more than 50 countries

From July 10 passengers visiting places viewed as low risk will not need to self-isolate when they return, while those from higher risk countries will have to quarantine for 14-days under a rule which has infuriated airlines and the travel industry. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has struggled to scrap the rules and has so far failed to convince the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to immediately follow suit.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-07-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 12:42 IST
Beaches beckon as England to end quarantine for more than 50 countries
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

England's coronavirus quarantine rules for more than 50 countries including Germany, France, Spain and Italy is to end, the British government said on Friday, allowing millions of holidaymakers to head to Europe's beaches for a summer break. From July 10 passengers visiting places viewed as low risk will not need to self-isolate when they return, while those from higher-risk countries will have to quarantine for 14-days under a rule which has infuriated airlines and the travel industry.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has struggled to scrap the rules and has so far failed to convince the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to immediately follow suit. "There will be a list of 50 plus countries and if you add in the overseas territories, 60 something or other that we will publish later today," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

"Today marks the next step in carefully reopening our great nation," he said. The full list has not yet been published by the government which has been debating for days how to lift the quarantine. New Zealand is included in the list as are the Vatican and Britain's overseas territories such as the Falkland Islands and Gibraltar.

Britain's foreign ministry will also set out exemptions from its global advisory against "all but essential" international travel from July 4, a key to normal insurance being valid. The government said it expected countries included on the quarantine-free list for England would reciprocate by relaxing their own travel restrictions.

The move to ditch the quarantine comes as England's High Court is due to start hearing a legal challenge by British Airways, a move backed by low-cost rivals Ryanair and EasyJet. All the airlines as well as others in the travel sector have announced thousands of job losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and had said the quarantine had no scientific basis and was unworkable in practice.

Britain said it would still require all travelers, except those from the exempted countries, to provide their contact information including their travel history on arrival. People who have been in or transited through non-exempt countries will still have to self isolate for 14 days. England and Northern Ireland will reopen pubs this weekend, signaling a gradual reopening of its economy. Scotland will allow pubs to reopen fully later in July. Wales will allow pubs to serve outside on July 13.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned people to maintain social distancing rules and is expected to repeat that caution at a news conference on Friday. "Anyone who flouts social distancing and COVID-Secure rules is not only putting us all at risk but letting down those businesses and workers who have done so much to prepare for this new normal," he will say.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

JioMeet: Reliance's free video-calling app arrives to take on Zoom, Google Meet

Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries, has officially launched JioMeet, indigenously-built free team collaboration and video calling application that will surely give some tough competition ...

German pig farmers suffer after abattoir's closure

German pig farming is being disrupted by the closure of one of the countrys largest slaughterhouses after a coronavirus outbreak, an industry association said on Friday. Some 600,000 people in Guetersloh in the western German state of North...

Arunachal reports highest single-day spike of 37 COVID-19 cases; tally 232

Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday after 37 more people, including an NDRF staffer, tested positive for the disease, taking the states tally of coronavirus patients to 232, a senior health of...

Beaches beckon as England to end quarantine for more than 50 countries

Englands coronavirus quarantine rules for more than 50 countries including Germany, France, Spain and Italy is to end, the British government said on Friday, allowing millions of holidaymakers to head to Europes beaches for a summer break. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020