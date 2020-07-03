Left Menu
Development News Edition

Angolan app gives performers a lifeline - streaming to paying public

Kiala and his team had been developing a performance platform known as Soba Channel App, before the crisis struck, where artists would be able to stream live shows and fans would pay to gain access. The lockdown meant they had to accelerate its launch to help artists earn some income during the lockdown, and give viewers a chance to be entertained in the comfort of their homes.

Reuters | Luanda | Updated: 03-07-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 16:30 IST
Angolan app gives performers a lifeline - streaming to paying public
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

When the Angolan government imposed its coronavirus lockdown in late March, local entrepreneur and innovator Claudio Kiala saw a gap in the market when it came to virtual entertainment. Kiala and his team had been developing a performance platform known as Soba Channel App, before the crisis struck, where artists would be able to stream live shows and fans would pay to gain access.

The lockdown meant they had to accelerate its launch to help artists earn some income during the lockdown, and give viewers a chance to be entertained in the comfort of their homes. Soba is the first virtual entertainment platform in Angola, that allows artists to charge for their shows. Social gatherings remain prohibited in the country.

"This pandemic situation led us to accelerate a few of the ideas that we al, ready had and we decided to create the platform where artists could still host concerts and other types of gathering with their fans and be paid for that," Kiala said. Popular local DJ Ritchelly was one of the first to jump on the platform after his income was slashed to zero because of the lockdown.

"This virus has brought us a new environment and ways to live. And this is a survival way for artists that want to keep doing their job," Ritchelly said, as he prepared for his virtual live performance via the app. Fans, stuck indoors, are happy to pay between $2-$6 per hour depending on the performer, to see their favorite artists.

"It gives me a better experience because I'm alone. I don't have to listen to the other people screaming (like at outdoor live shows). I just have to sit there and watch," said 17-year old Ekumbi Dias. Performers keep 90% of the ticket costs, a business approach Kiala says is noble but necessary.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

President Donald Trump will begin his July Fourth celebrations with a trip to Mount Rushmore despite concerns about gathering a large crowd and criticism from Native Americans about the visit.The United States reported more than 55,000 new ...

Sport-Aluko to offer evidence to parliamentary committee over inclusion in UK Sport

Former England striker Eni Aluko will give evidence to a British parliamentary committee next week on the subject of inclusion and representation issues surrounding the leadership roles in sport. The lack of minority representation in natio...

AP Corporation for Outsourced Services launched

Amaravati, Jul 3 PTI Eight months after it was incorporated as a non-profit body, the Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services APCOS formally started functioning with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launching it on Friday. AP...

UN agency: North Europe radiation likely linked to reactor

The UN nuclear agency said Friday that slightly elevated levels of radioactivity detected in northern Europe likely were related to a nuclear reactor that was either operating or undergoing maintenance, but its still unclear where it is loc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020