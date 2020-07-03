Himachal's coronavirus count touches 1,021
Himachal Pradesh's coronavirus tally has touched 1,021 after two new cases reported in the state.ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 03-07-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 21:35 IST
Himachal Pradesh's coronavirus tally has touched 1,021 after two new cases reported in the state. According to the State Health Department, there are 344 active cases, 654 recovered and eight people succumbed to the disease.
India reported the highest ever single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. The country's coronavirus count has risen to 6,25,544 cases of which 2,27,439 patients are active cases while 3,79,892 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.
379 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the number of deaths due to the infection to 18,213. (ANI)
ALSO READ
3 new COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, tally rises to 589
Revenue officer held taking bribe in Himachal's Kangra
Financial woes drive shopkeeper to suicide in Himachal's Kullu
Sino-India clash: Interstate movement of armed forces, CAPFs relaxed in Himachal Pradesh
No new COVID-19 case in Himachal Pradesh in last 24 hrs