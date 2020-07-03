Left Menu
Himachal's coronavirus count touches 1,021

Himachal Pradesh's coronavirus tally has touched 1,021 after two new cases reported in the state.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 03-07-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 21:35 IST
Himachal's coronavirus count touches 1,021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh's coronavirus tally has touched 1,021 after two new cases reported in the state. According to the State Health Department, there are 344 active cases, 654 recovered and eight people succumbed to the disease.

India reported the highest ever single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. The country's coronavirus count has risen to 6,25,544 cases of which 2,27,439 patients are active cases while 3,79,892 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

379 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the number of deaths due to the infection to 18,213. (ANI)

