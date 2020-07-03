Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian region asks Bangladeshis to test for COVID-19 after cases found

Lazio has reported some 8,000 cases since Italy's COVID-19 outbreak emerged at the end of February, far fewer than in Lombardy and other northern regions. However, the discovery of some recent infection clusters has authorities concerned, including among 10 Bangladeshis in the last few days, with the latest on Friday when a man returning from his South Asian homeland tested positive.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 03-07-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 21:49 IST
Italian region asks Bangladeshis to test for COVID-19 after cases found

The central Italian region of Lazio, fringing the capital Rome, has asked its large Bangladeshi community to undergo "blanket testing" for the coronavirus following a recent increase in the number of infections. Lazio has reported some 8,000 cases since Italy's COVID-19 outbreak emerged at the end of February, far fewer than in Lombardy and other northern regions.

However, the discovery of some recent infection clusters has authorities concerned, including among 10 Bangladeshis in the last few days, with the latest on Friday when a man returning from his South Asian homeland tested positive. Lazio health chief Alessio D'Amato said that from Monday the region will open a testing centre dedicated to Bangladeshis and urged them to show up in large numbers. All testing will be done on a voluntary basis, the region said.

Lazio hosts around 37,000 of the 140,000 Bangladeshis in Italy, according to national statistics institute ISTAT. Around 32,000 of them live in the capital Rome. "Quarantine has to be certain for those coming from Bangladesh...We have asked the airport company and the doctors to tighten controls," D'Amato said in a statement.

Cases are accelerating in Bangladesh, which has so far officially recorded some 156,000 infections and almost 2,000 deaths. However, some observers fear the contagion is under-reported in densely populated, impoverished Bangladesh. It has almost three times Italy's population but has done far fewer tests.

Italy, one of the world's worst hit countries with almost 35,000 deaths from COVID-19, ended a rigid lockdown two months ago and has reported fewer than 50 deaths per day for the last two weeks.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

New French PM Castex warns about economic crisis, says priorities to change

Frances new prime minister, Jean Castex, warned on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic was not over yet and an economic crisis was already making itself felt, as he took the helm of President Emmanuel Macrons government. The economic crisi...

European stocks slide as surge in virus cases hits rebound hopes

European stocks fell on Friday after gaining ground during the week as a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases made investors less optimistic about prospects for a rebound in the global economy.After opening largely flat, the pan-European STOXX 6...

J-K: Sopore Police takes cognizance of misuse of social media, FIR registered

A case has been registered by Sopore Police against several social media users for allegedly spreading false propaganda against the government. Taking serious note of misuse of social media platforms, Sopore Police has registered a case aga...

Chandigarh's COVID-19 tally reaches 454

Four more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Friday, taking the tally in the city to 454. The new patients are two members of a family in Khudda Lahora area, a 67-year-old woman from Sector 15 and a 63-year-old man from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020