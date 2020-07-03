Left Menu
One COVID-19 death in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 7 new cases reported

A coronavirus patient died while seven new cases were detected in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, officials said. Ten patients have recovered from the disease in the district. Of the fresh cases, some were from Ladhawala, Kukra, Tewra and Baghra in the district.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 03-07-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:18 IST
A coronavirus patient died while seven new cases were detected in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, officials said. With this, the number of active cases has gone up to 50 in the district.

According to the state health department, 261 results of samples were received in which seven people, including a private doctor, tested positive for COVID-19. Ten patients have recovered from the disease in the district.

Of the fresh cases, some were from Ladhawala, Kukra, Tewra and Baghra in the district. The sole death was that of a trader, who was referred to Meerut Medical College, but died on the way to Meerut from Muzaffarnagar.

