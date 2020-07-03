Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,372 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 73 deaths

The doubling rate of cases in the city is 41 days and the average growth rate is 1.72 per cent. In another release, the BMC denied allegations of "irregularities or fraud" in setting up 2,000-bed NESCO Corona Center in Goregaon.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 23:08 IST
1,372 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 73 deaths

With 1,372 new patients coming to light, the tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai increased to 81,634 on Friday, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release said. With 73 deaths, death toll in the country's financial capital rose to 4,759, it added.

Notably, the number of new cases came down compared to the last two days. On July 1 and July 2, the city had recorded 1,511 and 1,554 new COVID-19 cases.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 52,392 as another 1,698 patients were discharged from city hospitals in the past 24 hours, said the BMC. There are 24,483 active COVID-19 patients in Mumbai now while 1,139 new suspected patients were admitted to hospitals.

As per the civic body, the recovery rate of coronavirus patients in Mumbai has improved to 64 per cent. The doubling rate of cases in the city is 41 days and the average growth rate is 1.72 per cent.

In another release, the BMC denied allegations of "irregularities or fraud" in setting up 2,000-bed NESCO Corona Center in Goregaon. "On the contrary, while setting up and operating the center, the corporation has benefited through corporate social responsibility (CSR) along with getting services at reasonable and fair rates," the BMC said.

Opposition BJP had alleged that there were irregularities in the awarding of the contract of Rs 10.9 crores for the centre. The BMC said that it had planned a 100-bed isolation center at NASCO earlier for which it had issued work orders, but later it gave the job to a real estate firm as the work of the earlier contractor was "unsatisfactory" and it had decided to increase the capacity.

The firm was given work orders for a total of Rs 8.41 crore, it said. "The rent of all the materials used in this center will be paid by the corporation only for 90 days. Thereafter, it is mandatory for the supplier to provide free maintenance and upkeep," the BMC said.

The contractor firm also agreed to donate some of the materials such as fans, plastic chairs, medical beds, electrical fittings, CCTV cameras to the BMC after the closure of the center; and it has provided X-ray machines, oxygen cylinders, doctors' cubicles and few other materials worth Rs 1.06 lakh under the CSR, it added..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Tamil filmmaker opens grocery store to make ends meet in coronavirus pandemic

With disruption in the film business due to the coronavirus crisis, a Chennai-based film director Anand opened up a grocery store to make his ends meet during the pandemic. After being in the Tamil film industry for over 10 years, Anand had...

Jharkhand BJP president appoints office-bearers

Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash on Friday appointed several office-bearers, including eight vice-presidents and three general secretaries of the partys state unit. Nilkanth Singh Munda, Sunil Singh, Raj Paliwar, Annapurna Devi, Gango...

Man commits suicide in Worli, Mumbai

A 30-year-old man ended his life by slitting his throat with a piece of glass in Worli area here, the police said. The incident took place on Thursday night.The victim was identified as Nilesh Parmar, resident of Tulshiwadi in central Mumba...

Redskins reviewing name, change reportedly forthcoming

The Washington Redskins announced Friday that they will undergo a thorough review of the teams name, and sources told The Washington Post that the team is likely to change its name and mascot. The switch could potentially occur in time for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020