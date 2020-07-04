Left Menu
Development News Edition

Private labs should apply for NABL accreditation to initiate TrueNat/CBNAAT based testing for COVID19 : ICMR

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has written to all states/UTs saying that all private laboratories in their state who intend to initiate TrueNat/CBNAAT based testing for COVID19 should be encouraged to immediately apply for NABL accreditation to ensure quality testing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 05:18 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 05:18 IST
Private labs should apply for NABL accreditation to initiate TrueNat/CBNAAT based testing for COVID19 : ICMR
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has written to all states/UTs saying that all private laboratories in their state who intend to initiate TrueNat/CBNAAT based testing for COVID19 should be encouraged to immediately apply for NABL accreditation to ensure quality testing. Dr GS Toteja, Additional Director General, ICMR has written to all private laboratories in all states and Union Territories saying that who intend to initiate TrueNat/CBNAAT based testing for COVID-19 should be encouraged to immediately apply for NABL accreditation to ensure quality testing in their lab.

This is primarily to ensure high-quality testing and ensure correct interpretation of test results. Many of the labs are doing this test for the first time. In view of this, it is prudent to comply with NABL norms and obtain accreditation of private labs. This will also help in improving the overall quality of private labs in your state, read the letter. Toteja, in his letter, said, "I also wish to emphasize that in the backdrop of the COVID crisis, NABL has established expedited approval mechanisms with fast-track approvals being granted within 7 days."

However, the need to augment testing for COVID-19 in the current situation is well understood, he added. The letter further read, in view of this, all private laboratories in your state who intend to initiate TrueNat/CBNAAT based testing for COVID-19 should be encouraged to immediately apply for NABL accreditation. All the labs who have applied can reach out to ICMR with a copy of their NABL application.

ICMR will provide expedited approval for TrueNat/CBNAAT subject to NABL approval, which can be submitted within a maximum time span of four weeks from the date of approval, stated the letter. India reported the highest ever single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The country's coronavirus case count has risen to 6,25,544. (ANI)

TRENDING

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Sherlock Season 5 can’t be dropped, Benedict Cumberbatch, director’s assurance on its making

Godzilla vs. Kong release date postponed, Know how Godzilla & Kong differ from each other

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Champion Nats reassemble amid growing challenges

Repeating as a champion never is easy and as the Washington Nationals reassembled Friday for the first time since March, their challenges already are mounting. Catcher Welington Castillo is the latest Nationals player who will skip the upco...

Motor racing-Jimmie Johnson becomes first NASCAR driver to contract COVID-19

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has become the first NASCAR driver to test positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekends Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports said on Friday. Johnson, who will ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Several U.S. states post record COVID cases, curfew ordered in MiamiAlabama and several other states reported record increases in coronavirus cases on Friday as Floridas most populo...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Colombian army fires 31 members for alleged sex abuse against minorsThe Colombian army said on Friday it fired 31 of its members accused of involvement with sexual abuse or violence again...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020