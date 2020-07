Tokyo seeks travel curbs as new infections tops 100 for 3rd day, says NHK

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged residents of the Japanese capital not to travel beyond its borders on Saturday as new coronavirus infections topped 100 for the third day, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Tokyo confirmed 131 new cases of infections of the coronavirus on Saturday, NHK said. Cases in Tokyo have risen to a two-month high, driven by the spread of the virus in the capital's nightspots. Of Saturday's tally, 100 were people in their 20s and 30s, Kyodo news agency said, citing Koike.

Tokyo on Friday reported 124 new cases, up from 107 the day before, partly due to increased testing among night-life workers in the Shinjuku and Ikebukuro districts. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday the government was not planning to reintroduce a state of emergency. Curbs on movement pushed the world's third-biggest economy into a recession in the first quarter, with a deeper contraction expected in the April-June period.

Japan's infection rates remain far below those of many other countries, but the recent rise in cases and the possibility of renewed restrictions have put authorities and businesses on edge.