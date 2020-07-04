AIIMS, Rishikesh dedicates new 100-bed ward to COVID-19 patients

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh on Saturday started functioning a new ward with 100 beds for COVID-19 patients. The decision to dedicate a new ward to COVID-19 patients was taken in view of rising cases of the pandemic in the state, said dean hospital administration Brigadier Udai Bhaskar Mishra

The number of beds in the ward at present is 100 and it will soon be increased to 300, he said.