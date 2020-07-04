Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* People could get a drink in a pub, have a meal in a restaurant or get a haircut for the first time in over three months on Saturday as England took its biggest steps yet towards the resumption of normal life.

* Spain's north-eastern region of Catalonia enforced a new lockdown on more than 200,000 people after several new coronavirus outbreaks were detected.

* Russia reported 6,632 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the nationwide tally of infections to 674,515.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* India recorded its highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases, with over 22,000 new cases and 442 deaths, as infections rose in the western and southern parts of the country amid heavy monsoon rains.

* Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged residents of the Japanese capital not to travel beyond its borders as new infections topped 100 for the third day, public broadcaster NHK reported.

* Australia's second-most-populous state, Victoria, reported its biggest jump in cases since late March, forcing the expansion of stay-at-home orders to more Melbourne suburbs and the complete lockdown of nine public housing towers.

AMERICAS

* Alabama and six other U.S. states reported record increases in coronavirus cases on Friday as Florida's most populous county imposed a curfew ahead of the Independence Day weekend and Arkansas joined a push toward mandating mask-wearing in public.

* Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 6,740 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 654 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 245,251 cases and 29,843 deaths.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iranians who do not wear masks will be denied state services and workplaces that fail to comply with health protocols will be shut for a week, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday as he launched new measures to try to curb the coronavirus.

* Ghana's deputy trade and industry minister Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah has resigned for violating self-isolation measures after testing positive, the president said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Brazilian health regulator Anvisa approved clinical trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac SVA.O, according to an official gazette publication.

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi said their rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara failed to meet the main goals of a U.S. study testing it in the most critically ill COVID-19 patients.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Italy is considering fiscal measures to spur investments in the auto and tourism industries, two of the sectors that have been hardest hit by the pandemic, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday.

* Argentina's economy is expected to contract by 12% in 2020, a monthly central bank poll of analysts showed on Friday, worse than the previous estimate of a 9.4% decline, as output is ravaged by coronavirus measures.

