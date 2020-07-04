Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 6,000 COVID-19 patients in home isolation in Telangana;

More than 6,000 COVID-19 patients are presently being treated in home isolation in Telangana and the state government is ramping up testing and thefacilities to deal with the pandemic, a senior Health official said on Saturday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-07-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 19:38 IST
Over 6,000 COVID-19 patients in home isolation in Telangana;

More than 6,000 COVID-19 patients are presently being treated in home isolation in Telangana and the state government is ramping up testing and thefacilities to deal with the pandemic, a senior Health official said on Saturday. "After Delhi, the highest number of positive cases in home isolation are in Telangana. While 12,000 cases have been kept in home isolation for the last one month, at present 6,552 cases are in home isolation," state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao told reporters here.

Those in home isolation are provided guidance through tele-medicine, video-counselling. Thepatients are shifted to hospitals in emergencies, he said.

The number of active cases in the state as on Friday was 9,984. Observing that movement of people increased after the process of unlock began leading to a rise in cases, he said 13,534 cases were reported in June alone.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana as on Saturday stood at 20,462. Saying that the number of cases increased in tune with the mobility of people, Rao asserted the virus is only a mild disease for the majority of people.

More than 90 per cent of the 280 deaths reported so far were due to co-morbid conditions and among older people, he said. The official said 6,500 tests per day can be conducted at present and that five more labs are going to start soon.

Further, TrueNat, CBNAAT tests would also be conducted in districts. State Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy said the government has given notices to some private labs where inaccuracies have been found.

Noting that data provided by some labs was abnormal, he said an expert committee would evaluate the matter. Saying that a lot of negative posts have been spread on the state-run Gandhi hospital, he said it is also important to see how many patients have been cured.

Rao said the expert committee found discrepancies, related to quality control, number of tests done and high positivity rate, in 13 private labs. He said the health department would not hesitate to take stringent action if the private labs failed to rectify the shortcomings.

Talking about allegations and doubts raised in some quarters that data is not being shared transparently, Rao said the Health department or the state government never hid any numbers and that it does not have to hide any data. He disapproved of posts circulated on social media without verifying facts.

He also said the mortality rate is 1.7 per cent and that more than 95 per cent of total cases have recovered.PTI SJRSS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan CA plans for 75,000 seater stadium

Rajasthan Cricket Association is planning to construct a state-of-the-art 75,000 seater swanky stadium near the state capital, secretary Mahendra Sharma said on Saturday. When completed, it will be the third-largest cricket stadium in the w...

US: Trump signs extension of COVID-relief fund for businesses

US President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a temporary extension of a subsidy programme for small businesses battered by the coronavirus. The legislation extends the June 30 deadline for applying for the programme to August 8. La...

Pune Mayor contracts coronavirus

Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol said on Saturday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He underwent a test after suffering from mild fever and found that he has caught the virus, Mohol tweeted.His condition was stable and he was undergoi...

JD Gaming win fourth straight LPL Summer Split

JD Gaming surged into third place with their fourth straight win Saturday in Chinas League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. JD Gaming 5-2, plus-5 differential swept Invictus Gaming 5-3, 2 with MVP performances by jungler Jin-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020