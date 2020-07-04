Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh; tally rises to 459

Five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Saturday, taking the tally in the Union Territory to 459. A 64-year-old woman, who lives in Daria, tested positive for the disease. Samples of her seven family members will be taken for testing, a medical bulletin said.

A 57-year-old man of sector 30 and a 27-year-old woman of Manimajra are among the fresh cases reported in the city on Saturday. Two more COVID-19 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the number of those cured to 395, the bulletin said.

A total of 8,209 samples have been taken for testing so far and of these, 7,717 tested negative, while reports in 31 cases are awaited, it said. There are 58 active cases as of now in the city and six people have died of the disease so far, the bulletin said.