Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico steps up border checks to keep coronavirus at bay over July 4 holiday

Mexican consulates across the United States in recent days reiterated warnings on social media of the ramped-up measures scheduled for July 2 through July 5, and urged people to refrain from crossing for recreation or tourism. A ban on non-essential border travel has been in place since March in an attempt by both governments to limit coronavirus infections, yet cross-border traffic has been busy.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 21:36 IST
Mexico steps up border checks to keep coronavirus at bay over July 4 holiday
Mexico's northern border region is home to a large population of green card holders and U.S. citizens, including dual nationals, who are typically free to cross back and forth. Image Credit: Flickr

Mexican officials will install health checkpoints at various entry points along its northern border this weekend, as both Mexican and U.S. officials fear a surge of crossings for the July 4 holiday could spread the coronavirus. Mexican consulates across the United States in recent days reiterated warnings on social media of the ramped-up measures scheduled for July 2 through July 5 and urged people to refrain from crossing for recreation or tourism.

A ban on non-essential border travel has been in place since March in an attempt by both governments to limit coronavirus infections, yet cross-border traffic has been busy. Mexico's northern border region is home to a large population of green card holders and U.S. citizens, including dual nationals, who are typically free to cross back and forth.

In Sonora, which has Mexico's third-highest coronavirus rate per capita and sits opposite Arizona, Governor Claudia Pavlovich said health screenings would span beaches and towns frequented by Mexicans and tourists. Neighboring Baja California, including the bustling border city of Tijuana across from San Diego, ranks fifth for most coronavirus cases per capita.

Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas states have each registered at least several thousand confirmed cases, and all sit opposite Texas, which is grappling with a surge in infections including a record number of hospitalizations on Friday. U.S. Ambassador Christopher Landau on Saturday urged people to celebrate the holiday virtually in a video posted on his Twitter account that featured a member of the pop band the Backstreet Boys and entertainer Steve Aoki, among others.

He had already urged people to stay put in one country or the other over the Independence Day weekend. Hundreds of thousands of people cross by land per day despite the ban on non-essential travel, he said. "If U.S. citizens continue to make casual cross-border trips, the restrictions will increase, not decrease," Landau wrote on Twitter.

"Whichever side of the border you live on, this is NOT the time to cross to shop, eat, or visit family on the other side." Even so, photos posted on social media on Friday showed long lines of cars in the border city, Nogales, in the northern state of Sonora seeking to cross into Arizona.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-MLS postpones Vancouver-Dallas game due to COVID-19 tests

The Vancouver Whitecaps opening match against FC Dallas at the MLS Is Back Tournament has been postponed as the Canadian sides departure for the Orlando-based competition was delayed after two inconclusive COVID-19 tests, the league said on...

'People aren't stupid': Pence's virus spin tests credibility

Vice President Mike Pence has long played the straight man to Donald Trump, translating the presidents bombast into more measured, calming language. His job has become even more difficult. As coronavirus cases spike across large parts of th...

Egypt's top court upholds 15-year-sentence for activist

Egypts highest criminal court on Saturday upheld a 15-year sentence for one of the leading activists behind the countrys 2011 uprising who was convicted of taking part in clashes between protesters and security forces. The Court of Cassatio...

Coronavirus: Positive trend in Delhi as less percentage of tested people found infected; recovery rate crosses 70 pc

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi has declined to 10. 58 per cent after rising to nearly 37 per cent, and the average number of cases has also dropped by almost 1,000 over the previous week, indicating a welcome trend, though experts ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020