Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital built in compliance with WHO guidelines: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while visiting the DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on Sunday said that the facility is a perfect hospital and was built here in compliance with the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation. "The DRDO, Ministry of Home Affairs, Tata Sons Industries and with support of many organisations this 1,000-bed temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients has been set up. The speciality about this hospital is that it has been set up in just 12 days," Singh told ANI.

"I have been given the information that more than 250 intensive care unit beds have been established here. It is a perfect hospital. This hospital has been set up as per the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation," he added. Singh along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on Sunday.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy were also present at the site. "Serving to the urgent need of people in Delhi, a 1000 bed hospital named as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital has been established by DRDO in a record time of 12 days," the DRDO tweeted. (ANI)