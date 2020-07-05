Cases of COVID-19 are still surging - on Saturday the World Health Organization reported more than 200,000 new cases globally of the disease for the first time in a single day. At the same time, life is returning to normal in many places. In England this weekend people were allowed to go to a pub this weekend for the first time in more than three months.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE * Police at roadblocks warned motorists they were entering a lockdown zone as Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia reimposed restrictions on more than 200,000 people following several new coronavirus outbreaks.

* People in England appear to have broadly behaved themselves as pubs reopened this weekend, Britain's health minister Matt Hancock said after the latest step towards a return to normality. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The premier of Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, defended his decision to put nine public housing towers in a complete lockdown as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Melbourne's suburbs. * Visitors to the Taj Mahal will have to wear masks at all times, keep their distance and not touch its glistening marble surfaces when India's 17th-century monument to love reopens on Monday after a three-month shutdown.

AMERICAS * Florida and Texas, two states that have emerged as the latest hot spots of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, both reported record daily increases in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday - with nearly 20,000 additional infections combined.

* Mexico reported 523 more coronavirus deaths, pushing its tally to 30,366, overtaking France to become the fifth-highest in the world. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo will self-isolate for 14 days on the advice of doctors after a person in his close circle tested positive for coronavirus, the government said. * Saudi Arabia's coronavirus infections have passed 200,000 and neighbouring United Arab Emirates 50,000, with the number of new cases climbing after the Arab world's two largest economies fully lifted curfews last month.

* Iranians who do not wear masks will be denied state services and workplaces that fail to comply with health protocols will be shut for a week, President Hassan Rouhani said as he launched new measures to try to curb the coronavirus. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The World Health Organization (WHO) said it was discontinuing its trials of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and combination HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir in hospitalised COVID-19 patients after they failed to reduce mortality. * Britain is putting 8.4 million pounds ($10.49 million) into a new study to examine the long-term effects of COVID-19 on patients, the health ministry said.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law a deadline extension to Aug. 8 for small businesses to apply for relief loans under a federal aid program to help businesses hurt by the pandemic, the White House said.

* Italy is considering fiscal measures to spur investments in the auto and tourism industries, two of the sectors that have been hardest hit by the pandemic, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday. (Compiled by Frances Kerry)