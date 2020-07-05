Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Visitors to the Taj Mahal will have to wear masks at all times, keep their distance and not touch its glistening marble surfaces when India's 17th-century monument to love reopens on Monday after a three-month shutdown. AMERICAS * Florida and Texas, two states that have emerged as the latest hot spots of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, both reported record daily increases in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday - with nearly 20,000 additional infections combined. * Mexico reported 523 more coronavirus deaths, pushing its tally to 30,366, overtaking France to become the fifth-highest in the world.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 15:27 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Cases of COVID-19 are still surging - on Saturday the World Health Organization reported more than 200,000 new cases globally of the disease for the first time in a single day. At the same time, life is returning to normal in many places. In England this weekend people were allowed to go to a pub this weekend for the first time in more than three months.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE * Police at roadblocks warned motorists they were entering a lockdown zone as Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia reimposed restrictions on more than 200,000 people following several new coronavirus outbreaks.

* People in England appear to have broadly behaved themselves as pubs reopened this weekend, Britain's health minister Matt Hancock said after the latest step towards a return to normality. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The premier of Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, defended his decision to put nine public housing towers in a complete lockdown as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Melbourne's suburbs. * Visitors to the Taj Mahal will have to wear masks at all times, keep their distance and not touch its glistening marble surfaces when India's 17th-century monument to love reopens on Monday after a three-month shutdown.

AMERICAS * Florida and Texas, two states that have emerged as the latest hot spots of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, both reported record daily increases in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday - with nearly 20,000 additional infections combined.

* Mexico reported 523 more coronavirus deaths, pushing its tally to 30,366, overtaking France to become the fifth-highest in the world. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo will self-isolate for 14 days on the advice of doctors after a person in his close circle tested positive for coronavirus, the government said. * Saudi Arabia's coronavirus infections have passed 200,000 and neighbouring United Arab Emirates 50,000, with the number of new cases climbing after the Arab world's two largest economies fully lifted curfews last month.

* Iranians who do not wear masks will be denied state services and workplaces that fail to comply with health protocols will be shut for a week, President Hassan Rouhani said as he launched new measures to try to curb the coronavirus. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The World Health Organization (WHO) said it was discontinuing its trials of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and combination HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir in hospitalised COVID-19 patients after they failed to reduce mortality. * Britain is putting 8.4 million pounds ($10.49 million) into a new study to examine the long-term effects of COVID-19 on patients, the health ministry said.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law a deadline extension to Aug. 8 for small businesses to apply for relief loans under a federal aid program to help businesses hurt by the pandemic, the White House said.

* Italy is considering fiscal measures to spur investments in the auto and tourism industries, two of the sectors that have been hardest hit by the pandemic, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday. (Compiled by Frances Kerry)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Chose to represent Liverpool because of Jurgen Klopp: Virgil van Dijk

Liverpools centre-back Virgil van Dijk has said that he chose to play for the side just because of manager Jurgen Klopp. The defender has also revealed that he had the option of representing Chelsea and Manchester City.I had the chance to g...

Seven more test positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh

At least seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the total tally in the state to 259, a senior health department official said on Sunday. Of the seven, four are from Anjaw district, which was corona...

Britain nears 500 million stg deal for Sanofi/GSK COVID-19 vaccine - Sunday Times

Britain is close to agreeing a 500 million pound 624 million supply deal with Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline for 60 million doses of their potential COVID-19 vaccine, the Sunday Times reported.The newspaper said that Britain was considering tak...

ASHAs pillars of COVID-19 response in R'than, reached out to 39 cr people: Health ministry

Accredited Social Health Activists have emerged as integral pillars of Rajasthans COVID-19 response and reached out to nearly 39 crore people in eight crore households, in collaboration with Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, for active surveillance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020