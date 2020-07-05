Left Menu
Number of COVID patients needing hospitalisation lowering, more getting cured at home: CM

The number of patients in hospital has gone down and there are 9,900 COVID beds currently vacant, he said. "Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home,” said Kejriwal in a tweet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 16:52 IST
The number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalisation in Delhi is decreasing as more and more of them are getting cured while staying in home isolation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. The number of patients in hospital has gone down and there are 9,900 COVID beds currently vacant, he said.

"Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home,” said Kejriwal in a tweet. “Whereas there were around 2,300 new patients daily last week, no of patients in hospital has gone down from 6,200 to 5,300. Today, 9,900 corona beds are free," he added in his tweet.

The chief minister also thanked the Union government for the DRDO building a 1000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Delhi. "The DRDO corona hospital of 1000 beds is ready. Thanks to the Central government on the behalf of Delhi people. It has 250 ICU beds that are much needed in Delhi," he said in another tweet.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Saturday, there are over 25,000 active COVID-19 patients in Delhi out of which over 16,000 are in home isolation..

