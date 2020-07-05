62-yr-old wheelchair-bound cancer patient falls at Hyderabad airport's boarding gate, dies
A 62-year-old wheelchair-bound woman in Hyderabad on Sunday fell at the boarding gate prior to her Sudan bound flight, informed Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Police Station.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 05-07-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 18:46 IST
A 62-year-old wheelchair-bound woman in Hyderabad on Sunday fell at the boarding gate prior to her Sudan bound flight, informed Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Police Station. The woman a cancer patient was in the city to undergo treatment. Following the incident, she was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead.
"A 62-year-old wheelchair-bound cancer patient, who was undergoing treatment here, fell at the boarding gate at the time of boarding a Sudan bound flight today morning. She was rushed to a hospital immediately, where she was declared dead," Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police said. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
