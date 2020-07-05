Ailing Sudanese woman dies in Hyderabad airport before boarding flight to home

A 62-year-old Sudanese woman cancer patient, who underwent treatment here for seven months, collapsed and died at the airport on Sunday shortly before she was to board a repatriation flight to her country, police said. The woman was brought to the airport in a wheel-chair accompanied by some relatives to board a flight to Sudan but suddenly collapsed near the boarding gate.

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, police said. The woman had been undergoing treatment for cancer at a hospital in the city for the past seven months, a police official said.