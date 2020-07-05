Left Menu
PTI | Ballia | Updated: 05-07-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 20:38 IST
COVID-19 patients shifted from govt hospital after videos complaining about facilities go viral

After videos of two coronavirus patients complaining about "inadequate" facilities at state-run hospitals here went viral, the district administration on Sunday said it is planning to shift the duo to another hospital in Azamgarh. In a video, a COVID-19 patient can be heard saying that he is having intense cough and breathing difficulties, but he is not being given any treatment in the government hospital. The patient, a State Bank of India employee, also alleged that no doctor came to see the patients and no medicine was available in the hospital. Another patient admitted at a L 1 government hospital in Revti area of the district, in a video, says that he was admitted to the facility on July 2. He rues that there is no drinking water, and bathrooms and toilets of the hospital are dirty

Reacting to the issue, District Magistrate Hari Pratap Shahi on Sunday said both the patients will be shifted to a L 2 hospital in Azamgarh. He also added that a chief medical officer visited the L 1 hospital on Saturday to look into the allegations, but found the charges levelled by the patient as baseless

