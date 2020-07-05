Left Menu
Development News Edition

More number of COVID-19 patients recovering at home: CM

Lesser number of COVID-19 patients are now requiring hospitalisation in Delhi and more number of them are recovering in home isolation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. The number of patients in hospital has gone down and currently 9,900 COVID beds are vacant, Kejriwal said. "Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 21:45 IST
More number of COVID-19 patients recovering at home: CM
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Lesser number of COVID-19 patients are now requiring hospitalisation in Delhi and more number of them are recovering in home isolation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. The number of ICU beds has tripled in the three largest state-run hospitals in Delhi and this is expected to reduce fatality, the Delhi government said in a statement. The number of patients in hospital has gone down and currently 9,900 COVID beds are vacant, Kejriwal said.

"Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2,300 new patients daily last week, no. of patients in hospitals has gone down from 6,200 to 5,300. Today, 9,900 corona beds are free," the chief minister tweeted. Kejriwal also thanked the central government for a 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital prepared by the DRDO.

"The DRDO corona hospital of 1000 beds is ready. Thanks to the Central government on the behalf of Delhi people. It has 250 ICU beds that are much needed in Delhi," he said in another tweet. The government statement said due to sustained push by the chief minister and daily supervision of the health minister, the number of ICU beds has increased three fold from 60 to 180 at LNJP, from 45 to 120 at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital and from 31 to 66 at the GTB hospital, "With an increase in the ICU beds, the fatality rate in Delhi is expected to further reduce due to enhanced capacity to take care of critical patients. Over the last few weeks, the daily number of fatalities due to COVID-19 has gone down substantially from over 120 a day to 55 on July 4," it said.

Delhi has reported around 97000 cases so far and of them, 68,256 patients have recovered. The recovery rate of Delhi crossed 70 per cent on July 4, and the number of hospitalised patients has gone down from 6,200 to 5,300, the city government said. The number of vacant COVID beds is around 9,900, which is nearly 65 per cent of the total bed capacity in COVID hospitals, it added.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

India puts back Taj Mahal reopening citing COVID-19 risks

India has withdrawn a planned reopening of the Taj Mahal, citing the risk of new coronavirus infections spreading in the northern city of Agra from visitors flocking to see the 17th century monument to love. Local authorities issued a new a...

COVID-19: Thiruvananthapuram 'sitting on volcano' as untraceable cases rising, says Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram district is sitting on a volcano as a number of untraceable cases linked to COVID-19 disease are rising, said Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday. On being asked about the possibilities of community spread i...

Cop tests COVID-19 positive in UP's Ballia

A police sub-inspector posted in Uttar Pradeshs Ballia district has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on SundayAdditional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said the sub-inspectors test report came back positive on Sunday an...

Trade between India and Bangladesh through Petrapole-Benapole border in WB resumes

Trade between India and Bangladesh through the Petrapole-Benapole border in West Bengal resumed on Sunday after the state government opened the border for Bangladeshi lorries three months following its closure due to COVID-19, officials her...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020