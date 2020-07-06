Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-How to turn around the UK's coronavirus slump - Sunak's options

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 15:19 IST
FACTBOX-How to turn around the UK's coronavirus slump - Sunak's options
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@RishiSunak)

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is considering measures ranging from tax cuts to hiring incentives as he tries to steer the world's fifth-biggest economy towards recovery after a 25% coronavirus crash in March and April. Sunak is due to announce new ways of helping the economy on Wednesday, followed by a budget statement in the autumn.

A string of job cut announcements has underscored the risk of a big jump in unemployment as the government prepares to wind down its huge job retention plan in the coming months. Below are some of the options for Sunak, who has already rushed out an estimated 133 billion pounds ($166 billion) of emergency spending and tax cuts.

CUT VAT TAX

Britain temporarily cut value-added tax in 2008 during the global financial crisis and Germany did the same last week for six months. Sunak has said he would first need to see how quickly consumers resume spending before following suit.

The Times newspaper reported on Sunday that Sunak would announce a temporary VAT cut for hospitality firms to protect 2.4 million jobs in the sector, which began to reopen on July 4. The Observer said Sunak was considering a different option -- handing out vouchers of 500 pounds ($625) for adults, and 250 pounds for children, to spend in hardest-hit sectors.

CUT PROPERTY TAX

The Times also said Sunak would announce a plan to raise the property tax threshold to as high as 500,000 pounds ($623,700), four times its current level. That would exempt most homebuyers from paying any stamp duty for up to a year.

The tax break would be part of Sunak's autumn budget plan.

DOUBLE DOWN ON INVESTMENT

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week promised a "Rooseveltian" boost to public spending but details of his plans showed he only intended to speed up existing infrastructure investments. Last year he committed to increasing investment spending by 20 billion pounds annually, a figure that has been dwarfed by Britain's response to COVID-19.

SKILLS The finance ministry has said Sunak will announce the largest increase in traineeships and double the number of its job coaches.

HIRING INCENTIVES The British Chambers of Commerce wants Sunak to cut employers' social security contributions and take other measures to ease a cash flow crunch for companies.

GREEN INCENTIVES

The Confederation of British Industry has urged the government to offer incentives to consumers to buy electric cars and reduce carbon emissions from homes.

MORE TAX CUTS

The CBI has also asked the government to exempt all mid-sized companies from business rates - a property tax - something it did in March for the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors for a year.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Fire-safety NOCs stuck amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi

The Delhi Fire Services has received over 750 applications for issuance of no objection certificates since the coronavirus lockdown began, but has not been able to conduct inspections amid the rising number of infections, officials said on ...

Kerala institute, WIPRO develop emergency breathing system to assist ventilation

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology SCTIMST, Trivandrum has developed an Emergency Breathing Assist System EBAS, a device which is not a replacement for a mechanical ventilator but works as a bridge for a few h...

FOCUS-Who you gonna call? Germbusters! Pandemic drives boom in spray machines

Timothy Kane, CEO of Goodway Technologies Corp, has never been so popular. Making machines that spray disinfectant, once a niche business, is now an essential service - and the phone is ringing off the hook.Our orders jumped 50-fold in Apri...

Pakistan's health minister tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistans health minister Dr Zafar Mirza said on Monday that he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the latest senior minister in the country to be hit by the deadly virus. Mirza, the special assistant to the prime minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020