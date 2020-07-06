Kerala institute, WIPRO develop emergency breathing system to assist ventilation

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Trivandrum has developed an Emergency Breathing Assist System (EBAS), a device which is not a replacement for a mechanical ventilator but works as a bridge for a few hours to a few days before conventional ventilation could be provided. As per SCTIMST's press release, the device has all the essential features to perform this function and is compliant with national/international standards and guidelines. It is manufactured using components sourced from established supply chains within the country.

A team of engineers, Sarath S Nair, Vinod Kumar V and Nagesh DS, from the Department of Medical Device Engineering and Professor Thomas Koshy and Professor Manikantan from the Department of Anaesthesia of SCTIMST, developed the specifications and technology. The know-how and design of the Emergency Breathing Assist System (EBAS) were transferred to Wipro 3D in April 2020 for further joint development. The product is now ready for commercial production under the brand name Air Bridge and will be jointly launched by SCTIMST and Wipro 3D Bangalore on July 7 through video conference, the release stated.

The Wipro-Chitra EBAS, AirBridge, as per the release, provides positive pressure and volume-controlled ventilation through automatic, cyclical, inflation and deflation of a Bag Valve Mask (BVM) system. The device is portable, battery-operated, has low running costs is user-friendly and does not need an intensive care specialist to operate it. It could also be used in small hospitals without a central oxygen supply system using oxygen cylinders in emergency situations, the release added.

SCTIMST claimed that the device could be stationed in public places like malls, airports, etc. for emergencies like cardio-respiratory arrest. Aerobridge, as per the release, could also be used to support breathing in the place of mouth-to-mouth breathing along with cardiac massage until the person is shifted to an ICU. (ANI)