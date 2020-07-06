Kenya announces phased re-opening of the country from coronavirus lockdown

Kenya announces phased re-opening of the country from coronavirus lockdownReuters | Nairobi | Updated: 06-07-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 16:04 IST
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Monday a phased re-opening of the country from a coronavirus-induced lockdown, lifting restrictions in and out of the capital Nairobi and the coastal city of Mombasa.
"Today I order and direct that the cessation of movement into and out of the Nairobi metropolitan area, Mombasa county and Mandera county that is currently enforced shall lapse today or at 4 a.m. (0100 GMT) tomorrow, Tuesday the 7th of July 2020," said Kenyatta in a televised address.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uhuru Kenyatta
- Nairobi
- Kenya
- Mombasa
- COVID-19