Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahmedabad: 75 teams to check COVID-19 patients at home

Under the initiative, a two-member team would visit COVID-19 patients, who are under home isolation, on a daily basis to register blood pressure, pulse, temperature, oxygen level etc. The decision to start the service was taken on Monday, said Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who is also officer of special duty (OSD) to guide the AMC in its COVID-19 combat.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-07-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 19:42 IST
Ahmedabad: 75 teams to check COVID-19 patients at home

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Monday formed 75 teams to examine coronavirus patients at home under its 'Home Sanjivani Van' initiative. Under the initiative, a two-member team would visit COVID-19 patients, who are under home isolation, on a daily basis to register blood pressure, pulse, temperature, oxygen level etc.

The decision to start the service was taken on Monday, said Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who is also officer of special duty (OSD) to guide the AMC in its COVID-19 combat. "We have made 75 teams comprising 150 trained nursing staff to carry out this task daily. We have deployed one doctor for every 10 teams. These teams will be equipped with various devices and medicines, including Vitamin C and D tablets" said Gupta.

"The teams will collect data of the patient and report it to the doctor assigned who will then provide expert advice and visit the patient at home if required," Gupta added. As per the plan, each team would visit 10 COVID-19 patients in home isolation.

As per Indian Council of Medical Research directives, asymptomatic patients or those having very mild symptoms can be treated at home..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's coronavirus count crosses 1 lakh-mark with 1379 new cases

The coronavirus cases in Delhi on Monday crossed 1 lakh-mark with 1379 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Delhi health department, the total number of cases stands at 1,00,823 including 72,088 recovereddischargedmigra...

India tallies third-highest coronavirus cases but death rate low

India on Monday overtook Russia to record the worlds third-highest number of coronavirus infections at nearly 700,000, even as its hardest-hit state said it will allow hotels to reopen this week. Health ministry data from the worlds second-...

800,000 Indians may be forced to leave Kuwait after the Gulf country approves expat quota bill

Some 8 lakh Indians could be forced to leave Kuwait after a parliamentary committee approved a draft expat quota bill seeking to gradually slash the number of foreign workers in the Gulf country, according to media reports. The National Ass...

COVID-19 patient escapes from hospital, traced

Mangaluru, July 6 PTI An 18-year-old youth, who had escaped from the Wenlock COVID-19 hospital here, has been traced and brought back, police said on Monday. Devaraj had voluntarily reached the hospital on July 1 for a check-up and was unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020