India has overtaken Russia with the world's third-highest number of coronavirus cases, while U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 130,000 amid a surge in cases that has put President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis under the microscope and derailed efforts to restart the economy.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE * Germany has only a few hundred doses of COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir, the country's health minister told European Union lawmakers, urging to move production of the drug to Europe.

* Results from the final stage of a nationwide antibody study show some 5.2% of Spain's population has been exposed to the new coronavirus, health officials said, confirming findings from earlier stages. * The global fight against AIDS was faltering even before the COVID-19 pandemic, and this newly-emerged viral disease is now threatening to put progress against HIV back by 10 years or more, the United Nations said on Monday.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan has agreed with members of a new expert panel to ease restrictions on holding events from July 10.

* Indonesia's central bank has agreed to buy 574.59 trillion rupiah ($40 billion) of government bonds this year and rebate most of the yield to help the economic recovery. * Officials are closing the border between Australia's two most populous states from Tuesday as they scramble to contain an outbreak in Melbourne, marking the first time the border will be shut in 100 years.

AMERICAS * Emergent BioSolutions Inc said it signed a five-year contract to make the drug substance used in Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

* Peru on Sunday jumped past 300,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the fifth-highest in the world. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel reimposed a series of restrictions to fight a spike in coronavirus infections, including the immediate closure of bars, night clubs, gyms and event halls. * Kenya announced a phased re-opening of the country from lockdown, lifting restrictions in and out of the capital Nairobi and the coastal city of Mombasa.

* The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Qatar exceeded 100,000 and Kuwait surpassed 50,000 on Monday. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said it began late-stage clinical trials to assess the effectiveness of its antibody cocktail in preventing and treating COVID-19 * China's SinoVac is starting Phase III trials of its potential coronavirus vaccine, becoming one of three companies to move into the late stages in the race to develop an inoculation against the disease.

* Mylan NV said it would launch a generic version of Gilead Sciences Inc's COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir in India at 4,800 rupees ($64.31), about 80% below the price tag on the drug for wealthy nations. * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to Becton Dickinson and Co for a COVID-19 antigen test that can be administered at the point of care and produce results within 15 minutes, the company said.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Global stock markets rallied to four-week highs and China's yuan headed for its best day against the dollar since December as investors counted on a revival in China to boost global growth, even as surging coronavirus cases delayed business re-openings across the United States.

* German industrial orders rebounded moderately in May and a fifth of firms in Europe's biggest economy said in a survey published on Monday they feared insolvency, adding to expectations of a slow and painful recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini and Anna Rzhevkina; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Tomasz Janowski)