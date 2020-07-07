Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armenia won't send athletes to CIS Games due to COVID-19 concerns

The landlocked South Caucasus country, which has recorded more than 29,000 cases of the virus and over 500 deaths, became the first nation to withdraw from the Games which will feature competition in 22 sports for athletes aged between 14 and 23. "We deeply regret to say that due to the current situation in the world our country will be unable to participate in the CIS Games," Armenia's Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Artur Martirosyan said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 13:22 IST
Armenia won't send athletes to CIS Games due to COVID-19 concerns

Armenia will not send athletes to the first Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games in the Russian city of Kazan in September due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The landlocked South Caucasus country, which has recorded more than 29,000 cases of the virus and over 500 deaths, became the first nation to withdraw from the Games which will feature competition in 22 sports for athletes aged between 14 and 23.

"We deeply regret to say that due to the current situation in the world our country will be unable to participate in the CIS Games," Armenia's Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Artur Martirosyan said. The inaugural Games of the CIS - a grouping of former Soviet Republics - was scheduled to be held in Kazan from Aug. 20-27 but organisers on Monday pushed the event back to Sept. 4-11 due to the health situation.

Belarus, another ex-Soviet country, said on Tuesday it will send a 390-member delegation to Kazan. "Athletes miss competitions," Belarusian Sport and Tourism Minister Sergei Kovalchuk said. "They all dream of meeting their peers and competing. The CIS Games will give them a great opportunity to do so."

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

HC order police inquiry against doctor for helping accused, convicts come out of jail

A doctor, who was allegedly helping accused and convicts in getting bail or released from custody despite suspension of his licence, has come under the scanner of the Delhi High Court which directed the police to conduct an inquiry into the...

UK lagging behind on mandatory face masks, warns Nobel scientist Venki

Nobel laureate Venkatraman Ramakrishnan, one of the UKs most prominent scientists and President of the Royal Society, on Tuesday warned that the country is lagging behind others in the mandatory use of face masks to prevent the rapid spread...

Happy that Indian cricket got MS Dhoni, he's unbelievable: Sourav Ganguly

Former India skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said that hes happy that Indian cricket was able to get a player like Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni is celebrating his birthday today. Ganguly sai...

UK says it can draw investment and defend values after Huawei row

Britain can both remain a popular destination for foreign investment and stand up for its values, its business minister said on Tuesday after China warned that a dispute over tech firm Huawei could lead to many consequences.Tensions have mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020