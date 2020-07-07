Maha: Recovered COVID-19 patients urged to serve at hospitals

The district administration of Thane in Maharashtra has urged recovered COVID-19 patients to serve at treatment centres and hospitals to meet the need for more staff as coronavirus cases continue to rise, an official said on Tuesday. Nodal officer for Thane rural Dr Nitin Mokashi said if a person contracts coronavirus once, it is unlikely that he or she can get infected again after recovery.

Recovered patients can serve at hospitals and COVID-19 treatment facilities, which need more staff as infections continue to rise, he said. A 200-bed COVID-19 hospital in Binar needed the services of recovered patients who will be paid as per the government norms and also get other benefits, he said.

There were plans to set up a similar 200-bed hospital at Dugad Phata in Bhiwandi and 400-bed facility at Ganeshpuri to meet the rise in COVID-19 cases in the rural areas of the district, Mokashi said..