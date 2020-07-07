Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-How to turn around the UK's coronavirus slump - Sunak's options

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is considering measures ranging from tax cuts to hiring incentives as he tries to steer the world's sixth-biggest economy towards recovery after a 25% coronavirus crash in March and April. Sunak is due to announce new ways of helping the economy on Wednesday, followed by a budget statement in the autumn.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 16:13 IST
FACTBOX-How to turn around the UK's coronavirus slump - Sunak's options
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@RishiSunak)

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is considering measures ranging from tax cuts to hiring incentives as he tries to steer the world's sixth-biggest economy towards recovery after a 25% coronavirus crash in March and April.

Sunak is due to announce new ways of helping the economy on Wednesday, followed by a budget statement in the autumn. A string of job cut announcements has underscored the risk of a big jump in unemployment as the government prepares to wind down its huge job retention plan in the coming months.

Below are some of the options for Sunak, who has already rushed out an estimated 133 billion pounds ($166 billion) of emergency spending and tax cuts.

CUT VAT TAX

Britain temporarily cut value-added tax in 2008 during the global financial crisis and Germany did the same last week for six months. Sunak has said he would first need to see how quickly consumers resume spending before following suit. The Times newspaper reported on Sunday that Sunak would announce a temporary VAT cut for hospitality firms to protect 2.4 million jobs in the sector, which began to reopen on July 4.

The Observer said Sunak was considering a different option -- handing out vouchers of 500 pounds ($625) for adults, and 250 pounds for children, to spend in hardest-hit sectors.

CUT PROPERTY TAX

The Times also said Sunak would announce a plan to raise the property tax threshold to as high as 500,000 pounds ($623,700), four times its current level. That would exempt most homebuyers from paying any stamp duty for up to a year. The tax break would be part of Sunak's autumn budget plan.

DOUBLE DOWN ON INVESTMENT

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week promised a "Rooseveltian" boost to public spending but details of his plans showed he only intended to speed up existing infrastructure investments.

Last year he committed to increasing investment spending by 20 billion pounds annually, a figure that has been dwarfed by Britain's response to COVID-19. SKILLS

The finance ministry has said Sunak will announce the largest increase in traineeships and double the number of its job coaches.

HIRING INCENTIVES

The British Chambers of Commerce wants Sunak to cut employers' social security contributions and take other measures to ease a cash flow crunch for companies.

GREEN INCENTIVES

The Confederation of British Industry has urged the government to offer incentives to consumers to buy electric cars and reduce carbon emissions from homes.

MORE TAX CUTS

The CBI has also asked the government to exempt all mid-sized companies from business rates - a property tax - something it did in March for the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors for a year.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa to cut a fifth of leadership jobs in restructuring

Germanys Lufthansa airlines will cut 20 of its leadership positions and 1,000 administrative jobs in a restructuring plan that it announced on Tuesday to cope with the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.Lufthansa Group, which employs about...

Russian court fines coronavirus-denying rebel monk

A Russian court on Tuesday fined a coronavirus-denying monk who has challenged Kremlin lockdown orders for spreading false information about the pandemic. The court in the Ural Mountains region ordered Father Sergiy to pay 90,000 rubles USD...

Syrian, Russian airstrikes in Idlib amount to war crimes, as do jihadist attacks - UN

Syrian and Russian planes have carried out deadly aerial strikes amounting to war crimes on schools, hospitals and markets in Idlib province, U.N. investigators said on Tuesday in a report that also condemned attacks by jihadist fighters.Th...

Uber launches grocery delivery in Latin America, Canada with U.S. to follow

Uber Technologies Inc on Tuesday further expanded delivery offerings, launching an app-based grocery service in several Latin American and Canadian cities, with the United States to follow later this month.The companys latest foray into the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020