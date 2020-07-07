Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army hospital saves life of 12-yr-old COVID-19 positive boy in Jammu

The spokesperson said a team of Army doctors with advanced pediatric protocols and other critical care measures including fluids, inotropes, steroids, IVIG, antibiotics, oxygen and respiratory supportive measures stabilised the boy’s condition. “The child was kept on invasive ventilation for seven days. The timely life-saving treatment administered by the pediatrician along with his team saved the child from this dreadful disease,” the spokesperson said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-07-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 16:53 IST
Army hospital saves life of 12-yr-old COVID-19 positive boy in Jammu

A 12-year-old boy, who had become seriously ill after catching coronavirus, was saved by doctors at a military hospital here, a defence spokesperson said on Tuesday. The boy, hailing from R S Pura, was admitted in a “very serious” condition to the hospital and tested positive for COVID-19, the spokesperson said. “At the time of admission, the boy was suffering from high grade fever and was having difficulty in breathing. He was complaining of chest pain and was in a state of shock,” he said. He also developed pneumonia and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) which is a life threatening condition, he added. The spokesperson said a team of Army doctors with advanced pediatric protocols and other critical care measures including fluids, inotropes, steroids, IVIG, antibiotics, oxygen and respiratory supportive measures stabilised the boy’s condition.

“The child was kept on invasive ventilation for seven days. The timely life-saving treatment administered by the pediatrician along with his team saved the child from this dreadful disease,” the spokesperson said. He said the hospitalisation, dedicated medical care and rehabilitation helped the boy recover from an extremely serious condition (COVID-PIMS TS).

The parents of the boy thanked the frontline warriors of the military hospital, Jammu, the spokesperson said..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Deepika Padukone hits 50 million followers mark on Instagram

Actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday crossed 50 million followers mark on Instagram and expressed gratitude for the love and support from fans. The actor took to social media platform and re-posted a series of Instagram stories by fans, which...

Family of IES officer, whose car fell into gorge, says it has no news of him

The family members of an Indian Engineering Service IES officer, whose vehicle fell into a gorge near the India-China border, said there they have received no news about him even 15 days after the incident. Army personnel found his car in t...

Cop succumbs to COVID-19 in West Bengal

A police personnel posted at the Howrah Commissionerate succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital here on Tuesday, a senior health department official said. The man was initially admitted to a hospital in Howrah as he was running a fever, he said...

Lufthansa to cut a fifth of leadership jobs in restructuring

Germanys Lufthansa airlines will cut 20 of its leadership positions and 1,000 administrative jobs in a restructuring plan that it announced on Tuesday to cope with the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.Lufthansa Group, which employs about...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020