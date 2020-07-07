Army hospital saves life of 12-yr-old COVID-19 positive boy in Jammu

A 12-year-old boy, who had become seriously ill after catching coronavirus, was saved by doctors at a military hospital here, a defence spokesperson said on Tuesday. The boy, hailing from R S Pura, was admitted in a “very serious” condition to the hospital and tested positive for COVID-19, the spokesperson said. “At the time of admission, the boy was suffering from high grade fever and was having difficulty in breathing. He was complaining of chest pain and was in a state of shock,” he said. He also developed pneumonia and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) which is a life threatening condition, he added. The spokesperson said a team of Army doctors with advanced pediatric protocols and other critical care measures including fluids, inotropes, steroids, IVIG, antibiotics, oxygen and respiratory supportive measures stabilised the boy’s condition.

“The child was kept on invasive ventilation for seven days. The timely life-saving treatment administered by the pediatrician along with his team saved the child from this dreadful disease,” the spokesperson said. He said the hospitalisation, dedicated medical care and rehabilitation helped the boy recover from an extremely serious condition (COVID-PIMS TS).

The parents of the boy thanked the frontline warriors of the military hospital, Jammu, the spokesperson said..