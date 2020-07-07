Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 5:29 p.m.

Highest single-day spike of 1,332 new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, tally rises to 29,968. 5:05 p.m.

CBSE rationalises syllabus by up to 30 per cent for classes 9 to 12 to make up for academic loss during COVID-19 lockdown: HRD Ministry. 4:59 p.m.

Nepal's COVID-19 cases reach 16,168. 4:57 p.m.

India's COVID-19 tally, fatality rate per million population lowest in world: Health ministry. 4:31 p.m.

Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 tally rises to 21,197; Toll increases to 252. 4:20 p.m.

Bihar CM's relative, staying at his official residence, tests positive for COVID-19 4:18 p.m. Spanish study casts doubt on COVID-19 herd immunity feasibility.

4:18 p.m. Another 1,178 cases take Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally to 21,197. Thirteen more deaths increase overall toll to 252: Government bulletin.

3:29 p.m. Coronavirus lockdown to be reimposed in Melbourne with spike in new cases.

3:02 p.m. After travelling 400 km from Arunachal Pradesh to Meghalaya for treatment, eight-month-old baby dies within hours of testing COVID-19 positive.

2:50 p.m. Government to come up with SOP for shooting films in India in wake of COVID-19 pandemic: Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.

2:07 p.m. Singapore reports 157 new coronavirus cases. 1:10 p.m.

112 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tripura; count rises to 1,693. 12:12 p.m.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 10,000-mark with 571 fresh cases, toll rises to 42 as four more die: Health Department. 12:03 p.m.

Zoonotic diseases need to be curbed to prevent outbreaks like COVID-19: UN. 11:57 a.m.

234 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, death toll rises to 465. 11:27 a.m.

Scientists identify several existing compounds that halt reproduction of virus that causes COVID-19. 11:03 a.m.

The Shiv Sena says Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed confidence that the battle against COVID-19 would be won in 21 days, but it has been over 100 days and the crisis still persists. 10:40 a.m.

International students in US may be deported if their universities switch to online-only classes due to COVID. 10:33 a.m.

COVID-19: UP's Muzaffarnagar, Shamli districts seal borders to prevent entry of kanwariyas. 9:43 a.m. India's COVID-19 tally crosses 7 lakh-mark with 22,252 fresh infections, death toll rises to 20,160 with 467 more fatalities: Government.

9:27 a.m. 872 rail employees, kin, ex-staffers test coronavirus positive.