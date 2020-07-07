French coronavirus death toll up 13 at 29,933, new cases slow

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 13 to 29,933 on Tuesday while the increase in new confirmed cases was below the daily average of the last seven days.

In a statement, health authorities said new cases were up by 475 from Monday. That is almost 100 less than the daily average of 573 over the last seven days but still higher than the June daily average of 435. The number of people who died in hospitals increased by 34 to 19,457, compared to the daily average of 23 over the past seven days.

The nursing homes death toll, updated once a week, now stands at 10,476, compared with 10,497 a week earlier. The number of people in intensive care units fell by 10 to 538, resuming a downward trend after going up Sunday and Monday.