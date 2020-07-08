Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: WHO said on Tuesday that experts from the global body; U.S. gov is creating short-term testing sites and more

HHS to open 'surge' COVID-19 testing in Florida, Texas, Louisiana The U.S. government is creating short-term "surge" testing sites for the novel coronavirus in three metropolitan areas in Florida, Louisiana and Texas to meet demand from rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2020 02:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 02:28 IST
Health News Roundup: WHO said on Tuesday that experts from the global body; U.S. gov is creating short-term testing sites and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that experts from the global body would travel to China at the weekend to prepare a study of the origins of the novel coronavirus and how it jumped from animals to humans. "The best place to start is clearly where the disease emerged in humans first, and where the disease emerged in humans first, where the first clusters of atypical pneumonia occurred, was in Wuhan," Dr Mike Ryan head of the WHO's emergencies programme, told a news briefing in Geneva. HHS to open 'surge' COVID-19 testing in Florida, Texas, Louisiana

The U.S. government is creating short-term "surge" testing sites for the novel coronavirus in three metropolitan areas in Florida, Louisiana and Texas to meet demand from rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Tuesday. The program adds testing for 5,000 people per day for a five- to 12-day period and will help identify new cases, particularly among asymptomatic people, and potentially limit the spread of the disease, Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir said during a call with reporters. Dozens of Florida hospitals out of available ICU beds, state data shows

More than four dozen hospitals in Florida reported that their intensive care units (ICUs) have reached full capacity on Tuesday as COVID-19 cases surge in the state and throughout the country. Hospital ICUs were full at 54 hospitals across 25 of Florida's 67 counties, according to data published on Tuesday morning by the state's Agency for Health Care Administration. More than 300 hospitals were included in the report, but not all had adult ICUs.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

AU Chair welcomes resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam talks

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

2 detained in Faridabad in connection with Kanpur encounter

Two persons have been detained in Faridabad in connection to the Kanpur encounter in which 8 police personnel lost their lives.Special Task Force STF of Uttar Pradesh detained a relative of Kanpur encounter main accused history-sheeter Vika...

5-day shutdown in urban areas of Odisha's Ganjam from July 9

Five-day complete shutdown will be in place in all urban areas and five block headquarters of Ganjam from July 9-13, according to Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange. During the shutdown period, essential services will continue.According ...

Govt targeting Priyanka Gandhi as she is strongest opponent: Ajay Maken

Slamming Centre over eviction notice to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party leader Ajay Maken on Tuesday said that the government is targeting her as she is the strongest opponent member and raising her voice on the impo...

Puducherry minister alleges irregularities in LG's office

Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao has alleged that various irregularities taking place in the Puducherry Lt Governors office and said he will submit a letter of complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020