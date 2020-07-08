Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study finds new link between calcium, cardiolipin in heart defects

The heart needs the energy to pump blood. So, energy production defects in heart muscles result in a variety of cardiac diseases. In the light of the following information, scientists have now discovered a new link between calcium, heart energy production and cardiolipin, a type of fat.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 09:13 IST
Study finds new link between calcium, cardiolipin in heart defects
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The heart needs the energy to pump blood. So, energy production defects in heart muscles result in a variety of cardiac diseases. In the light of the following information, scientists have now discovered a new link between calcium, heart energy production and cardiolipin, a type of fat. The discovery helps explain heart defects in the rare genetic disorder Barth syndrome.

The study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, was led by led by Vishal M. Gohil, Ph.D., Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Other co-authors were from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. The research funding for this study came from the Welch Foundation and the National Institutes of Health. Heart defects in barth syndrome

Barth syndrome is a rare genetic disease occurring almost exclusively in boys. The affected children suffer from heart and muscle weakness from early childhood. In this debilitating disease, patients have trouble doing routine activities such as walking and running. Often, their hearts are weak and enlarged. People with Barth syndrome have a genetic defect that interferes with their body's ability to make cardiolipin. As the name suggests, cardiolipin is present in large amounts in cardiac -- heart -- muscles. Cardiolipin belongs to a class of molecules called lipids.

Within muscle cells, cardiolipin is found in mitochondria, which are known as the "powerhouse" of the cell because they produce biological energy from the food we eat. Cardiolipin and other lipids from the membrane "skin" of mitochondria, but cardiolipin seems to be a particularly crucial component. A shortage of cardiolipin undermines mitochondria's ability to produce energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate, ATP. A link between cardiolipin, energy and calcium

When cells need a burst of energy, they use calcium as a signal to urge mitochondria to ramp up energy production. Calcium ions enter mitochondria through a special channel in the mitochondrial membrane. Because the calcium channel is present in the same membrane with cardiolipin and other lipids, Gohil and his team wondered what effect the lipids have on the channel. "We knew this channel sits in the mitochondrial membrane, so we asked, could the lipids in the membrane impact how this channel functions?" said Gohil.

Baker's yeast helps study energy production in barth syndrome Gohil's lab had previously figured out a way to make yeast mitochondria deficient in various lipids, including cardiolipin. Yeasts have mitochondria that closely resemble those of humans in many ways, but they lack the calcium channel.

Sagnika Ghosh, the study's lead author and a graduate student in Gohil's lab, genetically modified baker's yeast mitochondria to include the human calcium channel. She then examined what happens to calcium transport when the membrane's lipid composition changes. "We found that the calcium channel was not stable in a mitochondrial membrane with a low amount of cardiolipin, such as the amount seen in Barth syndrome patients," Gohil said.

Confirmation in patient samples Next, the team acquired cells and heart tissue samples from Barth syndrome patients. The team confirmed what they saw in their experiments in yeast also happens in the patient samples. Because the mitochondrial calcium channels were unstable, the mitochondria of Barth syndrome patients were much less permeable to calcium than those of healthy cells.

So, when a patient's cells need a burst of energy, sending a calcium signal to mitochondria may not ramp up energy production as it would in a healthy cell. "Starting from a fundamental scientific question, our work led to a discovery related to human health," Gohil said. "In this genetic disease, a defect in calcium uptake in turn could affect energy production. What we observed in yeast was also true in human cells." (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal's ruling communist party's meet to decide PM's future deferred again

A crucial meeting of Nepals ruling communist party to decide the political future of embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was on Wednesday postponed once again for Friday, amidst intra-party rifts and calls for his resignation over his s...

Horse racing-Victoria horses banned from NSW tracks after border closure

Racehorses from the Australian state of Victoria were banned from courses and stables in New South Wales on Wednesday, Racing NSW said. The ban follows Tuesdays closure of the border between the countrys two most populous states because of ...

Paris Jackson opens up about past self-harm attempts

Actor-Model Paris Jackson recently admitted that she struggles with body image, and faced self-harm in the past. According to Fox News, in an episode of her Facebook Watch series, Unfiltered Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, the 22-year-old ...

Cricket-West Indies must try to win inside four days - Lara

Batting great Brian Lara has said West Indies best chance of victory against England is to race out to an early lead and secure the win inside five days. All-rounder Jason Holder is part of the tourists impressive bowling attack but questio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020