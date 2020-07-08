President Ramaphosa to attend ILO's Global Summit on COVID-19

African Union Chairperson, President Cyril Ramaphosa, will on Wednesday participate in the International Labour Organisation (ILO)'s Global Summit on COVID-19 and the World of Work.

The virtual COVID-19-focused Summit will build on the ILO's 2019 International Conference which adopted the Centenary Declaration for the Future of Work.

"The Summit will expand on the transformation the world of work is undergoing, driven by technological innovation, demographic shifts, climate change, globalisation - and in the current context, a global threat to public health and economic activity," the Presidency said.

The virtual Summit will also set out a road map of action for the International Labour Organisation and its tripartite constituents of workers, employers and governments to shape and direct these changes.

"The ILO is championing a human-centred approach to the future of work in the context of the persistent poverty, inequalities, injustices, conflict and disasters that continue to threaten shared prosperity and decent work for all," the Presidency said.

The President's participation will form part of the Global Leaders Day which is a component of the Summit programme.

The ILO's virtual Global Summit on COVID-19 and the World of Work is being held under the theme "Building a Better Future of Work."

The forum brings together workers, employers and governments from all around the globe to discuss challenges and opportunities around the economic and social impact of the worldwide pandemic.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)