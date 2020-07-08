AIIMS Delhi to provide expert guidance to State doctors in COVID-19 hospitals

As part of its holistic response and management strategy for COVID-19, the Centre remains committed to reducing case fatality rate by ensuring effective clinical management of all COVID-19 positive patients. For this purpose, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare has now involved specialist doctors from AIIMS, New Delhi to provide expert guidance and knowledge support to doctors manning ICUs in State hospitals.

Tele-consultation is a critical component of the clinical intervention protocol for COVID-19. A specialist team of doctors from AIIMS, New Delhi shall provide guidance on effective clinical management of COVID-19 patients in the ICUs of different State hospitals through tele/video consultation. They will handhold the States in the clinical management of COVID-19 patients to reduce the case fatality rate. These teleconsultation sessions for providing timely and expert guidance to the doctors in the States shall be conducted twice every week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The first session of this exercise shall begin today at 4.30 pm. Ten hospitals have been selected, including nine from Mumbai (Maharashtra) and one from Goa. These are NESCO Jumbo Facility, P South (Phase II); CIDCO Mulund Jumbo Facility – T (Phase II); Malad Infiniti Mall Jumbo Facility, PN (Phase III); Jio Convention Centre Jumbo Facility, HE (Phase III); Nair Hospital; MCGM Seven Hills; MMRDA BKC Jumbo Facility, HE (Phase II); MMRDA BKC Jumbo Facility, HE (Phase I); Mumbai Metro Dahisar Jumbo Facility, T (Phase II); and Govt Medical College and Hospital, Panaji, Goa.

They have more than 1000 beds for COVID patients including isolation beds, oxygen supported and ICU beds. Today's session will be led by Dr Anand Mohan, HOD, Pulmonary Medicine, AIIMS, Delhi.

This teleconsultation exercise shall be extended to another 61 hospitals which have bed capacity ranging from 500-1000 on twice a week basis. A calendar of these expert-led teleconsultation sessions has been drawn up to cover the States till 31st July. Total of 17 such States shall be covered (Delhi, Gujarat, Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Maharashtra). Up to two doctors handling ICU patients from each hospital along with the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) of the concerned State will participate in the VC interaction.

(With Inputs from PIB)