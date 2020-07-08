Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uzbekistan to introduce second lockdown from July 10

Uzbekistan will impose a second lockdown between July 10 and Aug. 1 to curb a new surge in cases of the novel coronavirus since the easing of its first set of restrictions in late May and early June. The Central Asian nation's government said on Wednesday it will limit the movement of vehicles and close non-food shopping malls, markets, parks, cafes, restaurants and sports and entertainment venues.

Reuters | Tashkent | Updated: 08-07-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 15:34 IST
Uzbekistan to introduce second lockdown from July 10
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uzbekistan will impose a second lockdown between July 10 and Aug. 1 to curb a new surge in cases of the novel coronavirus since the easing of its first set of restrictions in late May and early June.

The Central Asian nation's government said on Wednesday it will limit the movement of vehicles and close non-food shopping malls, markets, parks, cafes, restaurants and sports and entertainment venues. Uzbekistan saw a surge in fresh COVID-19 cases in June after lifting many of the restrictions introduced earlier. It has confirmed almost 11,000 cases with 40 deaths; more than a half of the latter occurred within the last two weeks.

Neighbouring Kazakhstan has also imposed a second lockdown from July 5, citing a jump in cases. The fresh restrictions in both countries are, however, less strict than those maintained between March and May when they completely sealed all provinces and shut down all non-essential businesses.

As in its previous lockdown however, Uzbekistan will ban all public gatherings of more than three people. Currently, regulations limit the number of guests at events such as weddings to 30, but healthcare minister Alisher Shodmonov told state television on Wednesday some people have found loopholes. Seventy-nine people tested positive after one wedding, he said, which was held in three sittings to formally comply with the rules.

Uzbekistan has divided its territory into green, yellow and red zones depending on the rate of COVID-19 cases in those areas. Capital city Tashkent is mostly yellow, with some red neighbourhoods which have been cordoned off. Late last month, Uzbekistan imposed a curfew in red and yellow zones and started closing large shopping venues for weekends.

At the same time, authorities have said more than half of the confirmed cases were people repatriated from abroad. Millions of Uzbeks work in countries such as Russia to provide for their families at home; tens of thousands have returned on state-organised flights since the pandemic began.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

203 lakh ton food grains to be provided free to 81 Crore people for 5 months till November, says Javadekar

The Cabinet approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for further five months under which 203 lakh tons of grains will be distributed among 81 crore people. In view of the need for continuous support to the poor and ...

TN Electricity Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Electricity Minister and AIADMK leader, P Thangamani has tested positive for coronavirus, a party spokespersonsaid here on Wednesday. The Minister was admitted to a private hospital for treatment today following the test result, he said.Tha...

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra Promote Housie Quiz App

Announce new brand ambassador Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India We are currently at a very extraordinary phase in our lives. The COVID-19 pandemic has not only taught us the relevance of hygiene and social distancing but also ...

Slovak government plans fourfold rise in deficit to battle coronavirus

Slovakias government approved on Wednesday a more than fourfold increase in the 2020 budget deficit target, to 11.95 billion euros, to factor in the costs of tackling the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.The target is up from an ori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020