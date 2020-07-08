Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prof Makgoba appointed to serve on expert panel of COVID-19 vaccine trials

The Data and Safety Monitoring Board is responsible to ensure the safety of participants, the efficacy and the immunogenicity of the candidate vaccine being tested or on trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-07-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 15:55 IST
Prof Makgoba appointed to serve on expert panel of COVID-19 vaccine trials
The committee is independent of investigators, organisations and institutions conducting the vaccine clinical trials.  Image Credit: ANI

The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, has congratulated Professor Malegapuru Makgoba on his appointment to serve on the 12-member expert panel of the Data and Safety Monitoring Board for the first COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.

Makgoba, who also serves as South Africa's Health Ombud and acting chairperson of the Eskom board, has been invited to serve on the panel by the government of the United States of America (USA), where he joins nine scientists, physicians, ethicists and biostatisticians from the USA, and two experts from Brazil and the United Kingdom.

Members are selected based on their expertise and experience.

The Data and Safety Monitoring Board is responsible to ensure the safety of participants, the efficacy and the immunogenicity of the candidate vaccine being tested or on trial.

The board is also the final structure to pronounce on the vaccine approval.

The committee is independent of investigators, organisations and institutions conducting the vaccine clinical trials. The Data and Safety Monitoring Board has the authority to recommend that a trial be stopped early, should there be concerns of participant safety.

The recommendations of the Data and Safety Monitoring Board will have an enormous impact on the overall global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Dhlomo said Makgoba's contribution at that level will be an added resource for South Africa.

"We wish him well in the next responsibility and hope that he will still be able to support some of the national strategic programmes that he is leading," Dhlomo said on Tuesday.

Professor Makgoba said he feels greatly honoured and inspired to be a member of the Data and Safety Monitoring Board.

"I shall do my best to make a meaningful input and contribution to the task," Makgoba said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Drop in petrol, diesel price gap to fuel customers' shift towards petrol, CNG cars: ICRA

Declining price gap between petrol and diesel is likely to accelerate shift towards petrol and CNG cars in the domestic passenger vehicle PV segment in the coming years, rating agency ICRA said on Wednesday. According to an analysis by ICRA...

Cabinet approves extension of PF contributions by Govt till Aug

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to extend the scheme for payment of the employer and employees PF contribution for three months until August. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the extension of the benefi...

203 lakh ton food grains to be provided free to 81 Crore people for 5 months till November, says Javadekar

The Cabinet approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for further five months under which 203 lakh tons of grains will be distributed among 81 crore people. In view of the need for continuous support to the poor and ...

TN Electricity Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Electricity Minister and AIADMK leader, P Thangamani has tested positive for coronavirus, a party spokespersonsaid here on Wednesday. The Minister was admitted to a private hospital for treatment today following the test result, he said.Tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020