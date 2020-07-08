Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIMS begins tele-consultation for states to reduce COVID-19 mortality

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started tele-consultation of expert guidance and knowledge support to state doctors in a bid to boost the Centre's efforts to reduce COVID-19 mortality, the health ministry said in an official statement on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 19:03 IST
AIIMS begins tele-consultation for states to reduce COVID-19 mortality
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started tele-consultation of expert guidance and knowledge support to state doctors in a bid to boost the Centre's efforts to reduce COVID-19 mortality, the health ministry said in an official statement on Wednesday. The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare has now involved specialist doctors from AIIMS, New Delhi to provide expert guidance and knowledge support to doctors manning ICUs in state hospitals through tele-consultation sessions, which will be held twice every week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Ten hospitals, including nine from Mumbai (Maharashtra) and one from Goa, with more than 1,000 beds participated in the first session, which began today. The further sessions under this program will, however, be conducted on Tuesday and Fridays in the coming week. The exercise shall be extended to another 61 hospitals, which have bed capacity ranging from 500-1,000 on twice a week basis. A calendar of these expert-led tele-consultation sessions has been drawn up to cover 17 states till July 31.

Under this exercise, up to two doctors handling ICU patients from each hospital along with the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) of the state concerned will participate in the cideo consultation interaction. India reported a spike of 22,752 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 7,42,417, according to health ministry.

Out of the total cases reported, 456,830 patients have been cured and discharged, while one patient has migrated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC notice to TN Assembly Speaker on DMK's plea to decide on disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal on a plea against him for allegedly delaying a decision on the anti-defection proceedings against 11 AIADMK MLAs who voted against the Edappadi Palaniswa...

Refugees more likely to work financially impacted by COVID-19: new analysis 

Refugees are more likely to work in sectors financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and refugee-hosting countries are projected to experience slower growth in 2020, a new analysis released by the Center for Global Development, Refuge...

Rushdie, Rowling among 150 artists, activists to raise 'illiberalism' concerns

Acclaimed authors such as Salman Rushdie, J K Rowling and Margaret Atwood are among around 150 writers, artists and activists to sign an open letter, warning against the rise of forces of illiberalism impacting free speech. The group, which...

New guidance launched to help people from Punjabi community in UK with alcohol problems

New guidance on setting up a specialist project for people from the Punjabi community in the UK with alcohol problems has been published for the first time. The guide, developed by alcohol, drugs and gambling charity Aquarius, and researche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020