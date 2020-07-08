AIIMS begins tele-consultation for states to reduce COVID-19 mortality

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started tele-consultation of expert guidance and knowledge support to state doctors in a bid to boost the Centre's efforts to reduce COVID-19 mortality, the health ministry said in an official statement on Wednesday. The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare has now involved specialist doctors from AIIMS, New Delhi to provide expert guidance and knowledge support to doctors manning ICUs in state hospitals through tele-consultation sessions, which will be held twice every week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Ten hospitals, including nine from Mumbai (Maharashtra) and one from Goa, with more than 1,000 beds participated in the first session, which began today. The further sessions under this program will, however, be conducted on Tuesday and Fridays in the coming week. The exercise shall be extended to another 61 hospitals, which have bed capacity ranging from 500-1,000 on twice a week basis. A calendar of these expert-led tele-consultation sessions has been drawn up to cover 17 states till July 31.

Under this exercise, up to two doctors handling ICU patients from each hospital along with the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) of the state concerned will participate in the cideo consultation interaction. India reported a spike of 22,752 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 7,42,417, according to health ministry.

Out of the total cases reported, 456,830 patients have been cured and discharged, while one patient has migrated. (ANI)