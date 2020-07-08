Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. may see 'some spots' of economic damage as states see coronavirus surge -Kudlow

The economy would likely suffer some impacts as certain U.S. states reimpose coronavirus-related restrictions, but imposing another nationwide shutdown would be "a big mistake," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday. He added that he has seen has seen no evidence of a so-called double-dip recession as some financial analysts have suggested as more states reported record numbers of new infections.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 19:22 IST
U.S. may see 'some spots' of economic damage as states see coronavirus surge -Kudlow

The economy would likely suffer some impacts as certain U.S. states reimpose coronavirus-related restrictions, but imposing another nationwide shutdown would be "a big mistake," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday.

He added that he has seen has seen no evidence of a so-called double-dip recession as some financial analysts have suggested as more states reported record numbers of new infections. On Tuesday, U.S. confirmed cases topped 3 million. "I don't see it yet," Kudlow told reporters at the White House, referring to any economic fallout as some of the country's most populous states such as Florida, Texas and California saw cases surge and reimposed various measures aimed at mitigating the outbreak.

"I can't rule it out. ... We may see some spots, I won't deny that," he added. Kudlow earlier told CNBC that another nationwide shutdown would harm businesses and Americans' wellbeing.

"It really would be a big mistake," he said in a separate interview with the television network. "To take a step like another shutdown ... it would do more harm than good."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi cancels registration of stock broker

Capital market regulator Sebi on Wednesday cancelled the registration of a stock broker for indulging in fraudulent trading activities in the scrip of Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd. In its order, Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi sa...

India funded admin and academic block of Shree Mahadev Masta Chaturdev Campus inaugurated in Nepal

The administrative and academic block of Shree Mahadev Masta Chaurdev Campus constructed with the assistance of India was inaugurated in Nepals Mugu district on Monday, according to the Indian embassy. The block was built under the Nepal-Bh...

Some flights from India likely ‘very soon’ for Indians with valid permits: UAE Ambassador

Some flights are likely to be operated from India to the UAE very soon for Indians having valid residency or work permit for the UAE, its Ambassador here Ahmed Al Banna said on Wednesday. India suspended all scheduled international passenge...

Pacers' Brogdon proclaims return from COVID-19 for Florida workouts

Two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus, Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon plans to head to Florida with the team on Thursday. Thanks to everyone whos asked how Im feeling. Im feeling well, and Im ready for Orlando, Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020