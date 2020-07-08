One more tests positive for COVID-19 in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday, officials said. The district has now 96 active COVID-19 cases, they said.

Seven persons, who had contracted the infection, recovered during the past 24 hours, the officials said. District Magistrate Selvakumari J said the results of 248 samples were received on Wednesday, of which only was coronavirus positive.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus in the district reached 265, she said..