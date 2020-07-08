Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's Bolsonaro, sick with coronavirus, says he is 'doing very well'

The president's public agenda showed four video conferences with senior government officials, including Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo. With 1.6 million confirmed cases, Brazil has the worst coronavirus outbreak outside the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 20:47 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro, sick with coronavirus, says he is 'doing very well'

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday he was "doing very well" after contracting the coronavirus, and credited an unproven drug for his mild symptoms. Bolsonaro tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, joining a small list of world leaders who have caught the disease. But the diagnosis looks to have done little to alter the 65-year-old former army captain's view of the illness, which he has dismissed in the past as just "a little flu."

On Tuesday evening, Bolsonaro said he was already feeling much better as he took what he described as his third dose of hydroxychloroquine. There is little scientific evidence supporting the efficacy of the anti-malarial to treat COVID-19 but Bolsonaro, like U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, has trumpeted it as a potential cure.

"To those who root against hydroxychloroquine but don't present alternatives, I hate to say I'm doing very well using it and, thank God, I will still live much longer," Bolsonaro wrote in a Twitter post on Wednesday. The president's public agenda showed four video conferences with senior government officials, including Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo.

With 1.6 million confirmed cases, Brazil has the worst coronavirus outbreak outside the United States. The virus has killed more than 66,000 people in Latin America's largest country. Bolsonaro's handling of the crisis has drawn criticism from public health experts as he fought state and city efforts to impose social distancing, arguing that the economic damage would be worse than the disease itself.

He has fired two health ministers during the pandemic, both trained doctors, and replaced them with an active-duty army general on an interim basis. ( Reporting by Eduardo Simoes Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by Brad Haynes and Alistair Bell)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

V2 Retail settles dispute with creditor, expects to come out of insolvency

V2 Retail has settled its payment-related dispute with an operational creditor and expects to come out of the insolvency proceedings, according to Ram Chandra Agarwal, the Chairman of the suspended board of the company. V2 Retail has made p...

CCI approves proposed deal involving Eros Plc, STX, Marco

The Competition Commission on Wednesday said it has approved the proposed deal involving Eros International Plc, STX Filmworks Inc and Marco Alliance Ltd. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Eros is an Indian entertainment company that a...

Bihar reports a record 749 COVID-19 cases; Patna, other dists announce lockdown

Rattled by the biggest single-day spurt yet in COVID-19 cases, Bihar on Wednesday announced fresh lockdown in several regions, including the worst-hit Patna district, that will come into force later this week. Other districts which will go...

TPCC pays tribute to former Andhra CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 71st birth anniversary

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee TPCC on Wednesday paid tribute to late Andhra Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 71st birth anniversary. In September 2009, Reddy lost his life in a chopper crash in the Nallamalla forests while ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020